Waiter who claimed he was illegitimate child of Spain's former king drops dead at a bar

A waiter who claimed to be one of the illegitimate children of Spain’s former King Juan Carlos has died in a bar over the weekend.

Albert Sola collapsed on Saturday after ordering a glass of wine at the bar in the town of La Bisbal d’Emporda near the Catalan city of Girona where he lived.

The 66-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10pm on Saturday night, had gone to meet a friend at a bar called Pa in Trago after finishing work.

The former king, a guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last month, was branded a sex addict in an explosive 2016 book which called him the ‘King of 5,000 lovers’.

Father-of-two Mr Sola had previously teamed up with Belgian housewife Ingrid Sartiau, who has spent years trying to prove she is Juan Carlos’ daughter.

Sir. Sola used DNA tests that showed a 99 per cent match with the 84-year-old, who is now based in Abu Dhabi after being embroiled in a series of corruption scandals, to fight for official recognition of their blood connection.

The servant Albert Sola (left) claimed to be the illegitimate son of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos (right)

Spain’s Supreme Court refused to recognize his paternity case in 2015 after ruling the tests invalid and an appeal to the country’s constitutional court failed.

Sir. Sola, who was adopted as a child and claimed Spain’s former king met his birth mother during a trip to Barcelona in the 1950s from a military academy in Zaragoza where he was studying at the time, said despite his court defeat: ‘I am convinced that I am Juan Carlos’ son.’

He paired up with 56-year-old Ms Sartiau after she contacted him over the internet.

Mrs Sartiau, 56, who claimed her mother revealed details of their ‘one-night stand’ in Luxembourg in 1966 and told her: ‘That man is your father’ as his face flashed up on TV, also had her paternity case thrown out out of the Supreme Court of Spain.

She has continued to insist that Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 after nearly 40 years on the throne, is her father.

A woman who witnessed Mr Sola’s sudden death told Spanish press: ‘He arrived with a friend, asked for a glass of wine, grabbed it and when he was on his way to the table that the friend was already sitting at, he chilled. He didn’t even have time to taste the wine.’

‘Sex-addicted’ former King Juan Carlos of Spain arrives at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s funeral on September 19

Police sources have already said they believe he died of natural causes, although the results of the autopsy have not yet been released.

Former Spanish police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo claimed last October, while on trial for extortion, that Juan Carlos was injected with female hormones while still on the throne to control his rampant sex drive.

He also said the monarch was put on testosterone blockers after his libido was categorized as a ‘state problem’.

In an explosive book published in 2016 called Juan Carlos: The King of 5,000 Lovers, Spanish society writer Amadeo Martinez Ingles called the ex-king a sex addict and said he had hundreds of affairs even after his marriage to Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia .

He claimed to have had 62 lovers in a six-month period alone, and in what Mr Martinez Ingles called his ‘passionate period’ between 1976 and 1994, he said he had slept with a staggering 2,154 women.

King Juan Carlos I attends NBA Abu Dhabi basketball game between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks in UAE on Saturday

Spanish royal family expert Pilar Eyre previously said Juan Carlos made a “tactile” advance on Princess Diana when she was just 25.

Diana herself denied that anything untoward had happened, but admitted that while the libidinous king was ‘charming’, he could be ‘a bit too observant’.

In January 2017, it was claimed that spymasters paid a former Miss World contestant millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to stop her spilling the beans on her alleged affair with Juan Carlos when he was still King of Spain.

Juan Carlos left Spain for Abu Dhabi more than two years ago after Swiss prosecutors opened an investigation into bank accounts he allegedly held in tax havens.

He accepted a private invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with his wife Queen Sofia, which led to criticism from Spanish left-wing politicians.

His son and Felipe VI’s former journalist wife Queen Letizia attended the funeral on September 19 on official grounds