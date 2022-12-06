Waikerie drowning: Harrowing details emerge of lifeguard’s fight to save boy at public pool

Desperate attempts by a lifeguard to save a boy who drowned in a community pool have surfaced as an investigation into the tragedy is launched.

Cyrus Buck (pictured) tragically drowned in the pool at Waikerie, in the Riverland region of South Australia, on Saturday.

Cyrus Buck, 9, was swimming and playing with friends at the popular Waikerie Pool in South Australia’s Riverland region when he ran into serious trouble in the water around 3:30pm on Saturday.

According to the company that runs the pool for the city, a “fully trained” lifeguard immediately jumped in, pulled the unconscious boy out of the water and desperately tried to revive him.

‘[The lifeguard] he worked tirelessly with the team to administer CPR until the emergency services arrived,” Belgravia Leisure said in a statement.

Paramedics took Cyrus to Waikerie Hospital, but she later died.

It is understood that a large inflatable obstacle pool installed at the leisure center was not related to the drowning. the advertiser informed.

It occurs when SafeWork SA investigates the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Belgravia Leisure said it was saddened by the news that the boy had passed away and “will offer all the support we can to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

“We are also working with the council to provide support to the broader community and will also offer support to our team members at the center who are shocked and saddened by this incident,” they said.

The company said the “aquatic inflatable installations” have been “featured in various public swimming pools” and that a “thorough risk assessment process” is carried out prior to installation.

Venues must adhere to the manufacturer’s strict installation requirements and not use the inflatables if safety cannot be prioritized, the company said.

The pool closed early Saturday and will remain closed while the company works with authorities as they conduct the investigation.

SafeWork SA said it was notified of the fatality around 5:15pm Saturday and issued a verbal ‘non-disturb notice’ (NDN) that evening to ensure the site was preserved.

“A SafeWork SA inspector and an investigator went to the site on Sunday morning to make inquiries and conduct an interview,” the agency said.

‘Since then, the NDN has been lifted.

The investigations continue.

Tragedy has rocked the small town of 2,600 as locals rallied to support the boy’s parents and three older brothers.

Waikerie Lions Club president Pam Stendara said the community volunteer service group has donated $1,000 toward funeral costs as the family prepares to say goodbye to their son just weeks before Christmas.

“It’s a really sad time,” Stendara told Daily Mail Australia.

“We try to help the community where we can.”

The close-knit community, population 2,600, has come together to support the family. In the photo: Cyrus with her brothers in 2016

Waikerie Primary Principal Megan Higgins and Waikerie High Principal Craig Griffiths said school communities were “deeply shocked and saddened by the unexpected and tragic death of one of our students.”

“As a small, tight-knit town, the loss of any student is extremely upsetting and impacts everyone within the community,” they said in a joint statement.

“We have been in contact with the family and have expressed our support during this difficult time.”

Counseling is available for students.

Loxton Waikerie Borough Council also said support would be offered to the community and “especially to those who were present at such a traumatic event.”

“It is with sadness that we inform the community of a fatal incident that occurred yesterday at the Waikerie Swimming Centre,” the council said in a Facebook post.

“We express our deep condolences to the parents and relatives who lost their loved one.”

“We are shocked that this has occurred in our community and it is difficult to find words to offer comfort in a time of extreme pain.”

South Australian Police said a coroner’s report is being prepared.