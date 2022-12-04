Waikerie boy, 9, drowns at public swimming pool in South Australia rocking tight-knit community

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A nine-year-old boy has tragically drowned after quietly slipping under the water at a public swimming pool.

The boy was dragged unconscious from the water at Waikerie Pool on Lawrie Terrace in the Riverland region of South Australia at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy before he was rushed to Waikerie Hospital, where he died.

The incident forced the swim center to close early, with the death sending shockwaves through the small town, which has a population of just 2,600.

The young boy was dragged unconscious from the water at Waikerie Pool on Lawrie Terrace in the Riverland region of South Australia at 3.30pm Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with the family involved and the lifeguards, first responders and others who were present at the time,” Waikerie Community Pool posted on Facebook.

Residents shared their grief over the tragic incident that unfolded just weeks before Christmas.

Sandra, who lives opposite the pool, described it as a ‘very sad day’.

“Children need to feel safe at the pool, especially as the river is unsafe,” she said.

“My heart goes out to the family and I feel for the lifeguards.”

Mayor of Loxton and Waikerie Trevor Norton sent their condolences to the family.

“I don’t really have anything to say other than how saddened we are by it,” he said.

His comments were added to a statement from the District Council of Loxton Waikerie on Facebook.

“It is with sadness that we have informed the community of a fatal incident that occurred yesterday at the Waikerie Swimming Centre,” the message read.

Emergency services were called to the scene and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy before he was rushed to Waikerie Hospital, where he died (stock image)

“We express our deepest condolences to the parents and family who have lost their loved one.”

“We are shocked that this has happened in our community and it is difficult to find the words to offer comfort at a time of extreme sadness.

“We will try to provide counseling to the community and especially the community members who were present at such a traumatic event.”

South Australia Police said officers were preparing a report for the coroner.