Wagon changes dispute delays new trains

The NSW government still doesn’t know when a multi-billion dollar passenger train fleet from Europe will arrive, despite initial promises that the first trains will enter service next year.

More than a year after signing a so-called resolution agreement, Transport for NSW is no closer to settling the long-running dispute with a consortium led by Spanish manufacturer CAF that will build and maintain the trains.

An artist’s impression of the new regional trains built in Spain. Credit:NSW Government

Confidential documents show that the consortium is standing firm in its dispute with the government by continuing to report a 35-month delay in the delivery of the trains after the state transport agency demanded design changes to carriages.

The documents submitted to the NSW Parliament and by the Herald revealing that the consortium known as Momentum Trains warned the government in June this year that delivery of the new fleet was expected to be 35 months late.