Wagon changes dispute delays new trains

The NSW government still doesn’t know when a multi-billion dollar passenger train fleet from Europe will arrive, despite initial promises that the first trains will enter service next year.
More than a year after signing a so-called resolution agreement, Transport for NSW is no closer to settling the long-running dispute with a consortium led by Spanish manufacturer CAF that will build and maintain the trains.
Confidential documents show that the consortium is standing firm in its dispute with the government by continuing to report a 35-month delay in the delivery of the trains after the state transport agency demanded design changes to carriages.
The documents submitted to the NSW Parliament and by the Herald revealing that the consortium known as Momentum Trains warned the government in June this year that delivery of the new fleet was expected to be 35 months late.
The main points of dispute between the two sides were the height of passenger seats, restrooms, garbage cans, crew seats, the audio entertainment system, and the location of bike racks. The trains have been purchased for major rail lines from Sydney to Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra, and through NSW.
Other documents show that the first new trains were originally supposed to start running in NSW in 2023, arriving instead in late 2024. However, a 35-month delay in the timeline would result in the fleet not arriving until 2026 or 2027.
Transport for NSW said it was working closely with its supplier to complete delivery of the fleet, but could not provide a delivery date.
“A timeline for the delivery of the new trains and their entry into passenger service will be known upon completion of this process, noting that train unit production is well underway,” it said.