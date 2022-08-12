WAG who kicked off huge NRL scandal suns herself on the Gold Coast after dropping bombshell

<!–

Photos have surfaced of the ex-fiancée of NRL footballer Michael Lichaa relaxing in the sun, one day he was acquitted of domestic violence.

Kara Childerhouse refused to testify against her former lover Lichaa, 29, and was found not guilty in Sutherland’s local court last Friday.

The pregnant WAG looked happy and relaxed as she soaked up the sun on a trip to Port Douglas, in an image posted a day later.

Kara showed off her baby bump in a bikini as she stretched out her body on a recliner.

The court was told that Lichaa was furious when he caught her having sex with his best friend and former teammate Adam Elliott.

Neighbors then called police after the 29-year-old allegedly got into an argument with Childerhouse at their south Sydney home, News Corp reported.

Kara relaxed in the sun just one day after making the decision not to testify against her ex-fiance Michael Lichaa at his trial

Lichaa was accused of assaulting her, but always vehemently denied it.

Childerhouse did not show up when the case went to court last week.

Her mother told police that Childerhouse did not want to relive the “trauma” of the case and that she was concerned about the stress of giving evidence on the witness stand.

The ex-WAG shows off her bikini body in this photo, which was taken before her current pregnancy

The prosecution admitted there was no guarantee Childerhouse would appear in court to testify if the case was pushed back further.

Lichaaa is said to have told the court that he felt his life had been “ruined” by the incident.

He was found not guilty of general assault and harassment, ending an 18-month saga.