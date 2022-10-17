WAG Taylor Ward bares her midriff in a black Celine co-ord on a post-baby night out in Manchester

In July she gave birth to a beautiful daughter.

And over the weekend, Taylor Ward enjoyed a night off as a mum when she headed to Manchester city center for a girls’ night out at the chic eatery Mnky Hse.

The night restaurant and nightclub opened its second location in the North City, with another in London – but it’s the perfect spot for WAG Taylor who lives there with her Manchester City footballer fiancé Riyad Mahrez.

Mum’s Night Out: Taylor Ward enjoyed a night off from her mom duties as she headed to Manchester city center for a girls night out at chic eatery Mnky Hse

WAG: The late night restaurant and nightclub is the perfect place for WAG Taylor who lives in Manchester with her Manchester City footballer fiancé Riyad Mahrez

Her midriff bare in a black Celine combination, the 24-year-old mother of one showed off her enviable post-baby body.

She wore a black blazer over her crop top and black leather shorts.

Her gorgeous blonde locks were styled in big waves and her glamorous makeup was picture perfect.

As an accessory she wore a shiny diamond clutch and a gold pendant with chain.

Blonde beauty: Her midriff bare in a black Celine combination, 24-year-old mum of one showed off her enviable post-baby body

She slipped her feet into a pair of matching diamond mule sandals, further highlighting her gorgeous Saturday night look.

She wasn’t late to town – which allowed her to see footie husband Riyad during his football match against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram in July to reveal that she and husband Riyad Mahrez welcomed their first child together and posted her first photo of the newborn.

Step out: She slipped her feet into a pair of matching diamond mule sandal heels that brought even more attention to her stunning Saturday night look

While the baby will be Taylor’s first, Riyad shares two daughters with his ex-wife of six, Rita Johal.

The couple married in a “secret wedding” in 2021, with reports that they married in an Islamic ceremony under Islamic law.

The couple confirmed in January that they are now planning another ceremony in the UK to make their marriage legal in the UK.

Glamorous display: She wasn’t late to town – allowing her to see footie husband Riyad during his football match against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on Sunday afternoon

The elopement follows their engagement last July, when Riyadh proposed to her with a £400,000 engagement ring.

She stepped out for the first time since giving birth in September, when she joined her fellow Manchester City WAGs to celebrate Jack Grealish’s birthday dinner.

The model, 24, sported a leggy display in black hot pants and a matching red print top as she went to restaurant The Ivy with her footballer husband Riyad Mahrez.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker’s fiancé Annie Kilner, 30, showed off her enviable curves in a charcoal gray shirt and matching trousers while carrying a Selfridges bag.