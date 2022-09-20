WAG takes aim at trolls who claim she ‘didn’t smile’ at the Brownlow Medal

Footy WAG Paris Lawrence has shot at trolls who claimed she was “too cool to smile” at the Brownlow Medal ceremony on Sunday.

The glamorous DJ took to Instagram to share the trolls she received after appearing on boyfriend Daniel Rioli’s arm during the show.

Paris shared comments from trolls, one of which wrote: “Too cool to laugh??? Conquer yourself’.

‘What’s with the serious look? Ungrateful perhaps?’ another wrote.

Paris didn’t feel like it, and the star fired back at the mean comments.

“The people who think they can judge an entire character from one photo,” she wrote.

“I’m sending you love because I think you need it doll,” she added.

It comes after Paris got the pulse racing after she pulled a leaf out of Bec Judd’s book for Sunday’s Brownlow ceremony.

Paris shone in a deep optical illusion dress with a thigh-high split and sky-high heels.

The Melbourne-based DJ went for a wet hair look in the evening and had her blonde hair smoothed out.

Upon arrival, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and were even posed together for a beloved photo.

The awards were presented this year at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne, after a year of disruption due to the pandemic.

Melbourne was awash with the glamorous WAGs descending on the red carpet a day ahead of schedule to make way for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Bizarre new protocol keeps this year’s red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas from asking WAGS what they’re wearing.

Fortunately, the ladies dutifully share the names of their designers and ‘glam squad’ on social media.