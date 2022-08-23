WAG Tahlia Giumelli is the latest Aussie celebrity to come out with ADHD

The wife of NRL star Tom Burgess is the latest Australian celebrity to be diagnosed with ADHD.

Model and influencer Tahlia Giumelli told her 33,000 followers that she started reading Women with Attention Deficit Disorder and The Disorganized Mind after being diagnosed.

The 29-year-old posted the books on Instagram, saying, “These are the two books recommended to me by my psychiatrist.”

NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli (pictured) is the latest Australian celebrity to be diagnosed with ADHD

She continued: ‘Finally I found them after putting them wrong (sic) in the house. Shock.’

Tahlia called Women with Attention Deficit Disorder “an eye-opener” and explained that this was the first thing she read after being diagnosed.

ADHD is a mental illness with symptoms such as difficulty focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

The adult condition is treated the same as ADHD in children, according to the Mayo Clinic, with medication and counseling.

The influencer told her 33,000 followers that she started reading Women with Attention Deficit Disorder and The Disorganized Mind after being diagnosed. pictured

The 29-year-old enjoyed her diagnosis by sharing a meme about ADHD

Tahlia is the latest in a sky-high number of white Australian female celebrities to go out with an ADHD diagnosis.

Media personality Em Rusciano came out last November as both autistic and suffering from ADHD.

And this week she will participate in a Q&A with the National Press Club to talk about her experience with the condition.

Em Rusciano (pictured) also claimed she was diagnosed with ADHD and autism in adults last year, and will discuss her experience with the National Press Club this week

Em was previously forced to defend herself against “bandwagon jumping” charges after she made her diagnosis public.

Last week, actress Tammin Sursok, 39, shared her diagnosis online, telling her followers it was her “weakness and superpower.”

“Learning about ADHD and mental health has taught me coping strategies that have changed my life,” she exclaimed.

Last week, actress Tammin Sursok (pictured) shared her diagnosis online, telling her followers it was her “weakness and superpower.”

In an emotional Instagram post in June, author Clementine Ford, 40, said she had been diagnosed with both ADHD and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) by a specialist psychiatrist.

“I feel all the typical things people report feeling when a huge puzzle piece finally falls into place,” she explained to her 214,000 followers at the time.

‘Relief to finally understand how and why my brain works the way it does; sadness for all the times I laughed at myself for being inept, “stupid” and untrustworthy; and optimistic about a future that may not contain so much confusion and fear’.

Abbie Chatfield, 27, revealed she was “finally” diagnosed in May and has spoken openly and repeatedly about the condition on her podcast.

Numerous Australian celebrities have come out with ADHD in recent months, including Abbie Chatfield (pictured)

Former Married At First Sight star Clare Verrall (pictured) said her life finally “made sense” after discovering she has the common neurodevelopmental disorder

She later shared her experience with ADHD medication after taking it for the first time, telling her Instagram followers that she “felt like this” before posting a photo of her crossed eyes with the caption, “My brain now.” ‘

Later, Abbie posed in a mirror selfie as she got ready for her day, revealing that she was adjusting to the effects.

“Update: Feeling a little more normal, probably more focused than usual and can actually listen to conversations without changing the subject,” she wrote.

Other Australian celebrities who have recently come out with the condition include Clare Verrall and Jessika Power of Married At First Sight, sexologist Chantelle Otten, influencer Belle Lucia and podcaster Lucy Jackson.