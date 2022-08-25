WAG Tahlia Giumelli and beau Tom Burgess attend party after she reveals her shock health diagnosis

NRL star Tom Burgess continues to support his wife Tahlia Giumelli after her ADHD diagnosis.

The couple, who married in January 2022, were spotted on Wednesday aboard a superyacht for a Giorgio Armani event in Sydney Harbour.

Tahlia, 29, and Tom, 30, boarded the ship after taking off their shoes and donning a pair of black slippers.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs player dressed in a sophisticated navy blue jacket and pale chino pants.

His blue and pink striped standout socks were on full display, contrasting his appearance.

Meanwhile, model Tahlia opted for neutral tones – bold in a cream fur coat over her brown cutout dress from Significant Other.

The brunette also kept her hair tied back against the coastal breeze.

Several photos showed the couple in love taking selfies during the event away from other attendees.

The event they attended was part of a promotional campaign for the luxury brand’s Acqua di Gio fragrance.

Twin models Jordan and Zac Stenmark were also spotted on board, as well as Tim Robards from The Bachelor.

The trio dressed but left their shoes at the entrance and wandered barefoot around the yacht.

The sighting of Tahlia and Tom comes after the model told her 33,000 Instagram followers she was diagnosed with ADHD.

Also spotted on board were twin models Jordan and Zac Stenmark (far right) and Tim Robards (far left).

The models (pictured) got dressed, but left their shoes at the entrance and walked barefoot on the yacht

The former Bachelor star took off his shoes before hopping aboard the luxury boat

The influencer said she started reading two popular books on the condition, Women with Attention Deficit Disorder and The Disorganized Mind, after she was diagnosed.

“These are the two books recommended to me by my psychiatrist,” she wrote.

She added: ‘Finally found them after I posted wrong [sic] them at home. Shock.’

Tahlia called Women with Attention Deficit Disorder “an eye-opener” and explained that this was the first thing she read after being diagnosed.

ADHD is a mental illness with symptoms such as difficulty focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

The adult condition is treated the same as ADHD in children, according to the Mayo Clinic, with medication and counseling.

Tahlia is the latest in a sky-high number of high-profile Australian women to go public with an ADHD diagnosis.

TV and radio host Em Rusciano came out last November as both autistic and suffering from ADHD.

This week she will participate in a Q&A at the National Press Club to talk about her experience with the condition.

Em was previously forced to defend herself against “bandwagon jumping” charges after she made her diagnosis public.

Last week, actress Tammin Sursok shared her diagnosis on social media, telling her followers it was her “weakness and superpower.”

“Learning about ADHD and mental health has taught me coping strategies that have changed my life,” the 39-year-old exclaimed.

In an emotional Instagram post in June, feminist author Clementine Ford, 40, said she had been diagnosed with both ADHD and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) by a specialist psychiatrist.

“I feel all the typical things people report feeling when a huge puzzle piece finally falls into place,” she explained to her 214,000 followers at the time.

‘Relief to finally understand how and why my brain works the way it does; sadness for all the times I laughed at myself for being inept, “stupid” and untrustworthy; and optimistic about a future that may not contain so much confusion and fear’.

Abbie Chatfield, 27, revealed she was “finally” diagnosed in May and has spoken openly and repeatedly about the condition on her podcast.

Numerous Australian celebrities have come out with ADHD in recent months, including Abbie Chatfield (pictured)

She later shared her experience with ADHD medication after taking it for the first time, telling her Instagram followers that she “felt like this” before posting a photo of her crossed eyes with the caption, “My brain now.” ‘

Later, Abbie posed in a mirror selfie as she got ready for her day, revealing that she was adjusting to the effects.

“Update: Feeling a little more normal, probably more focused than usual and can actually listen to conversations without changing the subject,” she wrote.

Other Australian celebrities who have recently come out with the condition include Clare Verrall and Jessika Power of Married At First Sight, sexologist Chantelle Otten, influencer Belle Lucia and podcaster Lucy Jackson.