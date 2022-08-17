WhatsNew2Day
WAG Kyly Clarke proves she’s in the best shape of her life as she shows off her ripped figure

Entertainment
By Merry

WAG Kyly Clarke, 41, proves she’s in the best shape of her life as she shows off her ripped figure in sportswear after ex-husband Michael reveals his romance with Jade Yarbrough

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:00, 17 August 2022 | Updated: 07:35, 17 August 2022

Kyly Clarke is moving on with her life nearly three years after her divorce from husband Michael.

The mum-of-one, 41, looked fit and fabulous as she posed in the fitness gear reveal on Wednesday and talked about her grueling workout regimen.

The selfie comes just days after Michael returned from Paris with his new girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough.

“When I train as much as I do I get an injury here or there and I’ve been pretty lucky as I’ve been training since I was 17 years old,” Kyly wrote.

“Although it’s been a chronic pain of mine that I’ve just dealt with, I have a small tear in my right hamstring.”

Kyly said she received chiropractic care to align her back and stretch her hammy and she also strengthens her glutes.

The post comes after Michael’s new girlfriend Jade shared clips of herself with the former cricketer in Paris.

The couple only returned home to Sydney this week, but Jade was eager to show the beloved couple at a flea market.

The stylist recently went official Instagram with the former Australian cricket captain while on holiday in Europe.

Jade shared a photo of Michael wrapping his arms around her shoulder as they explored the streets of Italy.

Rumors that the couple was dating broke out in July.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Today Show star Karl Stefanovic, who also happens to be Jade’s brother-in-law.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Michael has become “quite fond of” Jade in recent weeks.

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019, but only revealed their separation in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

Obviously, no third party was involved in their breakup.

In an official statement at the time, the Clarkes said the “amicable” decision to break up was “the best choice” for their daughter.

