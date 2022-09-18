WAG Jesinta Franklin celebrates the Swans victory as she watches the game

AFL WAG Jestina Franklin celebrated the Sydney Swans victory on Saturday as she watched her husband Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin from the stands.

The 31-year-old model shared some photos while watching the match from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Watch the nail-biting match with Jesinta as Today entertainment reporter and fellow Swans supporter Brooke Boney.

AFL WAG Jestina Franklin, 31, (center) celebrated the Sydney Swans' victory on Saturday as she watched her husband Lance 'Buddy' Franklin from the stands.

One photo showed Jesinta, Brooke and a male friend looking tense as they watched the showdown from the stands.

“Summarizing, Brooke,” Jesinta captioned the photo, showing a stressed Brooke covering her mouth with a Swans scarf.

Jesinta also shared a photo of Buddy after winning the match along with the overall game score, which was 95 to 94.

Jesinta shared this photo of Buddy along with the winning score, which was 95 to 94.

“We’re going to the grannnnnnnnny,” Jesinta wrote, referring to the grand finale.

The star later shared a photo of her two children watching TV at her Sydney home as Buddy led the team to victory.

Sydney repeated history on Saturday, winning through to the AFL Grand Final with an epic preliminary one-point win over Collingwood at the SCG.

In front of a bulging crowd of 45,608, the Swans ran through a deficit in the final few seconds to secure the 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) win.

This Saturday they will play against Geelong in a grand final in the MCG.

Sydney’s only other preliminary final at the SCG was a one-point win over Essendon in 1996.

Jesinta said she had ‘goosebumps’ as she watched the exciting spectacle unfold

The beginning of the current age of the swans with two premierships and now six grand finals.

Franklin kicked two goals in the first half for the Swans, taking him to third place for AFL goals in the final.

‘What a closure. Wow. Well done to our boys. They fought very hard. They were a really good team. We knew they were coming and they did,” Franklin said.

“It has been an incredible season.

“Going to the grand final is the best thing there is. That’s what we play footy for. Next week we have to be at our best.