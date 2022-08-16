WAG Alex Pike shows off her muscular physique in a black swimsuit

Alex Pike showed off her incredible figure in a black one-piece on Sunday as she enjoyed a day by the pool in California.

WAG, 45, who is in a relationship with retired Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, showed off her muscular physique and smiled as she slipped on a pair of designer sunglasses.

She uploaded the snap to Instagram with the caption, “Enjoy the last few days of my second summer.”

The cosmetics nurse has clinics in Albury, Sydney and Melbourne and has her sights set on opening one in America.

The mother of three flew to the US in April to research the very latest beauty treatments and hinted that she wants to live there permanently.

Alex has previously revealed the secrets behind her youthful complexion and incredible figure.

“Going through all the challenges in my life, while balancing being a mother of three boys and being an entrepreneur, has taught me the importance of self-care and self-love in staying grounded,” she told The Herald Sun.

Over the past five years, she has taken a candid look at the practices she undertakes to achieve the best mental and physical results.

“I have created daily routines and exercises that make me feel great mentally, physically and emotionally. Some of these include meditation, walking, cold therapy, gratitude journaling and sticking to a healthy diet plan,” she said.

“Implementing all these activities into my life has shifted my energy and makes me glow from within,” she added.

In 2016, she wrote on her website that she does not eat sugar, bread or pasta and that she prefers resistance training and bodybuilding over aerobic exercise.

“After three kids, I’m in the best shape of my life. I owe that to Isagenix, who shakes up a dinner of lean protein and green vegetables twice a day,” she wrote.

In addition to diet and exercise, Alex has also used cosmetic tweaks to improve her appearance.

She is a fan of Cosmelan treatments, which reduce the dark spots caused by melanin, hyperpigmentation and aging.

“The power of anti-wrinkle injections, lasers and some fillers, not to mention the importance of an excellent Cosmeceuticals range,” she said online.

The stunner has three teenage sons, Spencer, Hudson and Jim, all of whom shares them with ex-partner Leon Siebel.