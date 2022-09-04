Wade Sangwell dead in Fraser Coast crash wrote on Facebook about living life again

<!–

A man tragically killed in a horrific traffic accident wrote a grisly Facebook post weeks before he was killed after being acquitted of a serious crime.

Wade Sangwell, 32, from Queensland’s Fraser Coast, died Friday of critical injuries in an accident on Scenic Highway in Rosslyn when a truck and car collided.

Another man involved in the crash, 42, is currently in serious condition at Rockhampton Hospital.

In May, Mr Sangwell made an emotional social media post saying he felt he could “live his life again” after a jury found him not guilty of grievous bodily harm for a 2020 incident.

“What a great feeling to be a free man…I am so relieved now that the truth has come out,” he wrote after the verdict.

“I can now move forward and live my life again.”

The 32-year-old was charged with an incident at Petrie Park in Tiaro on July 8, 2020, when a man suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Mr Sangwell said at his trial that he acted in self-defense. Maryborough District Court found him not guilty.

His father said the family endured “two years of hell” outside the courthouse, saying, “It should never have come this far.”

On Friday, Mr Sangwell died as a result of the blow that injured three other people.

A man and a woman were taken to Yeppoon Hospital in stable conditions, while a 42-year-old suffered chest and abdominal injuries and is being treated in Rockhampton.

Friends of Mr. Sangwell have posted some tributes to their friend on Facebook.

“Condolences to the Sangwell family,” wrote a buddy named Tony.

“RIP Wade Sangwell,” one woman posted.

Police are calling on anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to come forward.