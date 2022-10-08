Wade: England World Cup thrashing was Australia’s ‘lightbulb’ moment
“The World Cup game, they demolished us and that changed the way we played T20 from then on and we play a different style of cricket,” Wade said when Australia arrived for their visit to Perth. . “I think that was the real lightbulb moment, I think, for the team we needed to change the way we wanted to play.”
After ditching the five specialist bowler strategy they had used for much of the build-up at the start of the World Cup, and the tactic preferred by former head coach Justin Langer, they then returned to that. balance against England by recalling Ashton Agar only crashed to 21 for 4 from which they were unable to recover. It was a substitution that lasted only one game.
Like England, Australia now has massive stock in a deep batting order, with Wade usually coming in at number 7, four specialist bowlers and a collection of all-rounders for the 20 overs in the field.
“It will be good to take on them now,” Wade said. “Obviously we’re going to go a little harder with the bat, we’re playing seven batters, we know we can get a lot more runs and we know you need that against England, you have to be able to score 180-200.
“I feel like from then in the World Cup until now we have a team together that can make big scores and chase big scores. I’m very curious how we stack up against England, they have been the benchmark, to “Be honest, long time in T20. I know they were knocked out of the World Cup, but they were maybe the best team up to that point. So it’s good to test ourselves.”
“We knew what we were going to get with Timmy, but to do it at an international level like he did right away is really impressive,” Wade said. “The advantage he has is that he’s already played so much T20 cricket and played against a lot of these guys in other leagues so he’s got a little bit of experience that other players might not get. And with Mitch Marsh coming back and Stoinis , we’re starting to have a really powerful lineup.”