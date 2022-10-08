Wade: England World Cup thrashing was Australia’s ‘lightbulb’ moment

As they prepare for England as part of the preparations for the T20 World Cup, Matthew Wade has pinpointed Australia’s heavy defeat to them in last year’s tournament as the key moment in the transformation of their T20 fortunes.

Although Australia started their campaign with wins over South Africa and Sri Lanka, the crushing nature of the loss to England – with 50 balls left – left them under run-rate pressure and was a “light bulb” moment, according to Wade.

Australia closed the group stage with a beating from Bangladesh and a very convincing chase against the West Indies to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Wade and Marcus Stoinis were the heroes against Pakistan before David Warner and Mitchell Marsh carried them home in the final against New Zealand.

“The World Cup game, they demolished us and that changed the way we played T20 from then on and we play a different style of cricket,” Wade said when Australia arrived for their visit to Perth. . “I think that was the real lightbulb moment, I think, for the team we needed to change the way we wanted to play.”

After ditching the five specialist bowler strategy they had used for much of the build-up at the start of the World Cup, and the tactic preferred by former head coach Justin Langer, they then returned to that. balance against England by recalling Ashton Agar only crashed to 21 for 4 from which they were unable to recover. It was a substitution that lasted only one game.

Like England, Australia now has massive stock in a deep batting order, with Wade usually coming in at number 7, four specialist bowlers and a collection of all-rounders for the 20 overs in the field.

“It will be good to take on them now,” Wade said. “Obviously we’re going to go a little harder with the bat, we’re playing seven batters, we know we can get a lot more runs and we know you need that against England, you have to be able to score 180-200.

“I feel like from then in the World Cup until now we have a team together that can make big scores and chase big scores. I’m very curious how we stack up against England, they have been the benchmark, to “Be honest, long time in T20. I know they were knocked out of the World Cup, but they were maybe the best team up to that point. So it’s good to test ourselves.”

The only new face in the squad for this year’s World Cup from the latest edition is Tim David, who added some terrifying power to the mid-range when he showed against the West Indies at the Gabba with 42 from 20 balls to the 54 from 27 to follow. made against India at Hyderabad.