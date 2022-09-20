Wade and Green stun India to ace 209 chase

Australia 211 for 6 (Green 61, Wade 45*, Axar 3-17) batted India 208 for 6 (Hardik 71*, Rahul 55, Ellis 3-30) with four wickets

Cameron Green made a 26-ball half-century in his first innings as an opener in professional cricket and Matthew Wade provided the finishing kick as Australia chased down 209 on a flat Mohali pitch to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. .

Green unleashed some Mitchell Marsh-style stroke sweeps during his 30-ball 61 to lay the platform for Australia’s lofty chase. Axar Patel then put the brakes on Australia with figures of 3 for 17 in his four overs – he was the only bowler to go under seven an over on the day – but Wade accelerated in the final over to ice the chase with four balls and four wickets left over.

It was Australia’s second most successful chase in T20I cricket. They made Jasprit Bumrah-less India pay for their limp fielding – they dropped at least three chances – and death bowling as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel finished with totals of 8-0-101-0

India remain true to their attacking approach Although both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell early, India kept attacking through KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Rahul took the pace from Josh Hazlewood and Green, while Suryakumar picked up 22 runs from nine balls from leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Rahul went on to register a half-century off 32 balls in the 11th over, but in the next, Hazlewood returned to dismiss him. Suryakumar unleashed some lovely pick-up shots and strokes before Green found extra bounce and cut his innings short with 46 off 25 balls.

Pandya monium

The calm track, a light-fast outfield and incredible ball strikes made up the ingredients for a Hardik special. He smashed an unbeaten 71 off 30 balls to propel India past 200.

He started with a clubbed six over midwicket off Green in the 14th over and continued to push away yorkers – or near yorkers – for fours. That he often flailed around the crease also threw bowlers off their lines and lengths. He reached his own fifty off 25 balls at the end of the 19th over and with only No. 8 Harshal for company, drove the strike in the last over and closed the innings with 6,6,6.

Aaron Finch played with Green in the last over and the all-rounder ended up conceding 21. Nathan Ellis, fresh from a stint with London Sprit in the Hundred, was more impressive with his pace and length variations, returning 3 for 30 in his four overs, including the key wickets of Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

Green shows off his range with the bat

Green might not even have played if Marsh or Marcus Stoinis had been fit, but he seized his opportunity and gave Australia the blistering start they needed. He sent his first four balls – all off Umesh Yadav – for fours, with the third demonstrating his firepower. Umesh took off and bowled a slower leg-cutter, but Green generated his own pace and hit it back so hard that it blasted through the hands of the bowler and sped into the straight boundary. Green was also strong against spin, taking Yuzvendra Chahal for 21 off just eight balls.

Green got a second life, on 42, when Axar dropped him at deep midwicket. He added 19 to his tally before Axar caught him with the ball.

The end game Green’s dismissal sparked a wobble as Australia lost three wickets for 14 runs in 12 balls. When Josh Inglis was bowled by Axar, Australia still needed 64 off 35 balls. Alone, Wade hit 45 off 29 balls to expose India’s death bowling, a throwback to his heroics against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year in the UAE.