WA surfer knocked on his board by two metre shark as beachgoers in Mandurah are warned

Beachgoers have been alerted to a roaming shark after the seven-foot-long predator slammed a surfer onto their board.

The shark was spotted at 7 a.m. at Cosies Surf Break in Western Australia’s Mandurah suburb of Falcon.

A member of the public reported the sighting after the shark bumped a surfboard.

The surfer was not injured during the encounter with the unknown shark.

Beachgoers have been warned about a six-foot shark that slammed into a surfboard on Thursday (stock image)

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has issued a warning to beachgoers in Mandurah.

All beaches within a kilometer of Cosies Surf Break were closed but have since reopened.

Local park rangers investigated the situation after the initial report and concluded it was safe to reopen the beaches.

However, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has urged beachgoers to remain alert.

Since 2000, there have been 19 fatal shark attacks in Western Australia.

If anyone sees a shark, they should report it to the water police on 9442 8600.