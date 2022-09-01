WA stripper Chad Satchell moves to have charges dropped for carrying fake gel blaster assault rifle

Chad Satchell appears to have thrown charges out of Perth Magistrates Court

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A male stripper arrested on his way to work dressed as a “Sexy SWAT” officer with a fake AR-15 assault rifle moves to have his charges dropped.

Chad Satchell, 31, was on his way to a woman’s 50th birthday party when he caused chaos on a Perth street on Aug. 7 with terrified members of the public who called police over fear the weapon was real.

Heavily armed tactical units sprang into action and closed off an entire city block before attacking the exotic dancer.

Shortly after officers made their move, they quickly realized there had been a terrible mix-up.

But police allege that the prop he used for his act was an illegal gel blaster and that Satchell was charged with: being armed or pretending to be armed in a way that may cause fear; and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Mr Satchell made his first appearance in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, where his lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned and both charges dropped, The West reported.

Chad Satchell, a male stripper arrested on his way to work dressed as a “Sexy SWAT” officer with a fake AR-15 assault rifle, moves out to have his charges dropped.

Heavily armed tactical units sprang into action and closed off an entire city block before attacking the Satchell

Gel blasters are illegal in WA and can carry maximum penalties of up to three years in prison or a $36,000 fine.

WA banned gel blasters — which shoot water-filled gel pellets at 100 m/s — in July last year because criminals smuggled the replica guns into the state and turned them into real weapons.

Police said Mr Satchell “assisted in the investigation” after being arrested without incident.

A police spokesman said there was no real threat to the public, but the incident was a reminder that possession and public display of realistic-looking firearms or prohibited weapons was serious business.

“The people who asked for police help were genuinely concerned for their safety and that of others,” the police said.

“The firearm in question looks very real and it would be very difficult for any member of the public to determine whether it was really real or not.”

A WA police officer shows the seized ‘assault rifle’, a gel pellet blaster that can carry maximum sentences of up to three years in prison or a $36,000 fine

Adult entertainer Chad Satchell was arrested by police after onlookers were alarmed by his realistic stripper costume

Mr Satchell has been working for the adult entertainment company Fantasy Entertainment Australia since 2017, where he sets himself up as a director.

He also applies his in-demand trade to hen nights and other wild parties in Perth with various other entertainment groups.

‘SWAT’ is one of the shows he advertises online, along with ‘cop’, ‘sexy Wild West’ and ‘suave sailor’.

One of the photos from his booking website shows Mr Satchell bare-chested except for the open ‘SWAT’ vest and with an assault rifle upright on his shoulder.

Mr Satchell appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court for the first time on Thursday morning, where his lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned so the prosecutor could consider a written document.

Mr Satchell appeared in court but made no plea.

His bail will continue until the case goes to court on October 13.