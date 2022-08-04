WA Primary students banned from stand-up paddle boarding following Melville Primary School incident

Elementary school students are temporarily banned from stand-up paddle surfing during school camps after seven children were washed up in the sea.

WA Education Director General Lisa Rodgers upheld the ban two weeks ago after the “terrifying incident” involving sixth-grade students and a teacher last December.

The Melville Primary School group was paddle boarding at a school camp in Point Peron Bay in Rockingham, Perth, when they were blown off course.

Fortunately, they were all rescued and only one child was treated for minor injuries.

However, the incident was enough to alarm Ms. Rodgers.

She said that while there have been no other paddle boarding incidents, “safety is my priority.”

“We have also tightened up safety requirements for paddling activities for all students and further consideration is being given to mitigating any risks,” she added.

‘We want students to develop skills and confidence in water activities, but this has to be done in a safe and age-appropriate way.’

The temporary ban on paddle boarding will remain in effect until the Department of Education can review its current policy.

Elementary school students are still allowed to participate in ‘seated paddling’ activities on other flotation devices, but only in ‘calm water environments’, such as swimming pools.