WA police stop stripper on Perth’s King Street shopping mall carrying fake assault rifle

Heavily armed police swarmed on a handsome man strolling past a busy shopping center with what appeared to be an assault rifle after terrified shoppers sounded the alarm.

Police emergency services have cordoned off much of central Perth, fearing a gunfight with the well-chiseled suspect who was also wearing a bulletproof vest.

There was intense panic by Western Australia’s elite Special Response Group as the mysterious figure casually made his way through the city’s upscale Kings Street shopping center on Sunday.

But when officers got their act together, they quickly realized there had been a terrible mix-up.

The suspected gunman was actually a 31-year-old exotic dancer named Chad Satchell, who was on his way to work dressed in a police SWAT costume — and the gun was just a prop.

Adult entertainer Chad Satchell was arrested by police after onlookers were alarmed by his realistic stripper costume

Mr Satchell was detained by police who can still charge him if the assault weapon turns out to be a gel blaster which is illegal in WA

A WA cop shows the seized ‘assault rifle’, believed to be a gel pellet blaster

The drama unfolded around 2:40 pm (WST) after police received two separate reports of a man posing as a police officer with a large firearm.

The rifle seized by police is believed to be a gel pellet blaster for which he may still face charges, but it is still unclear whether the prop was disabled.

Gel blasters are illegal in WA and can carry maximum penalties of up to three years in prison or a $36,000 fine.

WA banned gel blasters — which shoot water-filled gel pellets at 100 m/s — in July last year because criminals smuggled the replica guns into the state and turned them into real weapons.

Police said Mr Satchell “assisted in the investigation” after being arrested without incident.

A police spokesperson said that while it appeared there was no real threat to the public, the incident was a reminder that possession and public display of realistic-looking firearms or prohibited weapons was serious business.

Mr Satchell advertises ‘SWAT’ as one of the shows he will put on at parties while others are ‘cop’, ‘sexy Wild West’ and ‘suave sailor’

Adult entertainer Mr Satchell mentioned enjoying ‘the finer things in life’ as one of his hobbies

Mr Satchell ‘helped police with their investigations’ after being arrested for carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle

“The people who asked for police help were genuinely concerned for their safety and that of others,” the police said.

“The firearm in question looks very real and it would be very difficult for a member of the public to determine whether it was really real or not.”

Mr Satchell works for the adult entertainment company Fantasy Entertainment Australia, where he sets himself up as a director.

He also applies his in-demand trade to hen nights and other wild parties in Perth with various other entertainment groups.

‘SWAT’ is one of the shows he advertises online, along with ‘cop’, ‘sexy Wild West’ and ‘suave sailor’.

One of the photos from his booking website shows Mr Satchell bare-chested except for the open ‘SWAT’ vest and with an assault rifle upright on his shoulder.

Mr Satchell, who lists fitness as one of his hobbies, has competed in bodybuilding competitions

Mr Satchell has been working as a male stripper at Fantasy Entertainment Australia since 2017

He has worked for Fantasy Australia since 2017 and took part in an international bodybuilding competition in October.

He also lists himself as a miner, investor, dancer and entrepreneur on social media channels.

Mr Satchell’s self-proclaimed hobbies are ‘the finer things in life, travel, surfing, boxing, fine dining, fashion, fitness, photography and videography’.

He regularly posts pictures of himself online while exercising and in luxurious or exotic locations.

Daily Mail Australia has asked Satchell for comment on the incident.