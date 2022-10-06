WA Police say no charges for Wayne Carey over Crown white powder saga

At that point the kangaroo legend was marched out of Perth’s Crown casino

The bag of white powder fell from the footballer’s jacket onto a gambling table

Football legend Wayne Carey will not face charges over an incident in which he dropped a packet full of white powder onto a gambling table at Crown Perth.

Western Australian police confirmed they have completed their investigations into the incident on September 1, Thursday.

Wayne Carey had claimed that the bag of powder seen falling from his jacket pocket in the casino was an anti-inflammatory medication he had crushed since the incident first came to light.

“This investigation has concluded and no charges have been preferred,” a WA Police spokeswoman said.

At the time, the former North Melbourne Kangaroos center half-forward was removed from the casino, flanked by security, and later escorted from his hotel room.

Kangaroos great Wayne Carey (pictured with partner Jessica Paulke) maintained the substance in the bag that got him kicked out of the casino was not illegal

Perth’s Crown Casino (pictured) was criticized by the Western Australian Police Commissioner for not immediately reporting Carey to officers when he was ejected from the premises

However, the police were only called a few days later.

Carey’s commitments with Channel 7 were suspended pending a police investigation.

Triple M radio decided not to renew Carey’s contract three days after the incident.

The 51-year-old had been in Perth at the time as part of the football commentary team.

Crown also banned Carey from its venues for two years.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the casino should have contacted police immediately.

Commissioner Blanch said his team started on the ‘back foot’ and spoke to local radio station 6PR amid the investigation.

‘We make an assessment from [the CCTV] but of course we’re on the back foot from the beginning because we didn’t have the first complaint at the time it arose, which would have been my preference,” he said.

‘It will be very difficult without the substance itself to prove whether it was an illegal substance or something else.’