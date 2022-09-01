WA Police destroy illegal alcohol on its way into the Fitzroy Valley, alcohol-restricted zone

<!–

Photos have surfaced of police seizing hundreds of beer bottles and drinks in a dramatic crackdown on liquor smuggled into low-alcohol indigenous communities.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Western Australia police said the drinks had been seized for driving into the Fitzroy Valley, a largely Indigenous and alcohol-restricted community.

“Police destroyed 48 boxes of beer, 6 boxes of premix and 44 bottles of liquor illegally transported to the Fitzroy Valley,” the post said.

“Don’t cry over spilled Bush Chook.”

WA police have shared photos of officers running a backhoe through more than a hundred bottles of alcohol

Photos show the dirt awash with illegal booze caught trying to enter the Fitzroy Valley region

Some areas in northwest WA are subject to transportation restrictions, allowing residents to have, for example, one carton of beer, cider, or premixed spirits per day.

Several bottles of Bundaberg Rum, Coopers Ale and Emu Export beer, among others, were destroyed.

Alcohol regulations have history in the area. Prepackaged or “take away” alcohol was banned from the Fitzroy Valley in 2007 under the Marulu Strategy.

In that year, some 55 alcohol-related deaths were recorded in the region and domestic violence and alcohol abuse were at a high level.

Studies have shown that alcohol-related injuries and crime were drastically reduced just a year after Prohibition.

Police seized ’48 boxes of beer, 6 boxes of premix and 44 bottles of liquor’ en route to Fitzroy Valley, where prepackaged alcohol is illegal

The destruction photos quickly gained attention on social media and more than 3,000 people responded to the post within two hours.

‘What a waste! Funny they never show us what they do with all the seized drugs,” one commenter wrote.

“So is someone going to pick up all that glass or is it okay to make a mess now?” said another.

‘I’m sure the locals could have destroyed this after a good day out. That would certainly have saved police resources,” wrote another.

“Hope they kept the cans, 10 cents each!” joked another.