WA plane carrying teen detainees from Broome to Perth forced to return after mid-flight incident

A charter flight carrying three teenagers incarcerated has been forced to turn around after a mid-flight incident in which one of the inmates rushed to the pilot.

The incident is said to have happened just minutes after the flight from Broome to Perth in Western Australia at around 2:49pm on Wednesday.

Five WA Department of Justice youth guards, who were on board to escort the 17-year-old detainees, brought the situation under control before landing, WA Corrective Services said in a statement to the Daily Mail Australia.

A charter flight carrying three detained teenagers from Broome to Perth on Wednesday had to turn around after a mid-flight incident in which one of the detainees rushed to the pilot

When the officers tried to control the prisoner, he started kicking the interior of the plane and the two other teenagers joined in the unrest.

The three detainees were quickly brought under control.

The young inmates had been detained in accordance with security protocols at the time of the disturbances.

There were no injuries and there was no damage to the aircraft.

After the incident, the charter flight was forced to return to Broome Airport.

Upon arrival, the police arrested the main suspect for further investigation.

The charter plane was cleared and then took the other two detainees to Perth.

A second charter flight and additional personnel were then needed to transport the third teen.

Corrective Services Commissioner, Mike Reynolds, praised the prompt actions of his staff to resolve the incident safely.