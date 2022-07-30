WA homeowner shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into home after his girlfriend stayed there

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his neighbor when he tried to break into his home after the man’s girlfriend spent the night there following an argument.

The gunman, 59, who was not identified, was arrested and released by police after shooting his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his porch on Friday.

The neighbor attempted to break into the home, located at 66th Ave NW and 87th St NW in Gig Harbor, Washington, around 7:30 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man and his girlfriend reportedly had an argument the previous night at the house they shared, and she then left to stay with the neighbor.

Police said she had a restraining order against the man.

While trying to break into the house, he made threats against his girlfriend and the others in the house.

When he tried to break into the house, the homeowner shot him and he was found dead on the porch by police.

The homeowner has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation has been completed, the case will be transferred to the public prosecutor’s office.

