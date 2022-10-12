WA Goldfields gold miner killed at St Ives mine

<!–

One worker tragically died and another was injured in an incident at an underground gold mine in WA.

The contractor died Wednesday at the St Ives mine in the southeastern Goldfields region while another contractor was treated for minor injuries.

South African mining manager Gold Fields described the incident as a “devastating loss” for the “close-knit team”.

A deadly underground mining incident has occurred in the southeastern WA region of Goldfields. Gold Fields mining site pictured

“On behalf of our Gold Fields team, I offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our business partner who has passed away,” said Stuart Mathews, executive vice president of Gold Fields Australasia.

“It’s a devastating loss to our close-knit team, especially our underground crew who have a unique camaraderie.”

The incident was attended by the mine’s emergency response team, who are now investigating what happened.

Police and other emergency services have visited the mining site where an investigation has been launched into what happened

The St Ives site is closed until investigations indicate it is safe to reopen.

Worksafe inspectors and WA police have also been called in.

Gold Fields has said it will cooperate fully with authorities.

Matthews told The West that out of respect for the privacy of those involved and while the investigation is ongoing, no further details will be released.

Federal Resources Secretary Madeleine King expressed her sadness at the tragedy.

Federal Resources Secretary Madeleine King has offered her condolences to the dead miner’s family

“Any injury, and especially a death, is absolutely a tragic event in any workplace,” she said the ABC.

“I just want to express my condolences to the family of the worker who passed away sadly and tragically, as well as to his colleagues and those first responders who will no doubt be dealing with grief and trauma for some time to come.”

Gold Fields operates four underground mines and seven open mines on the St Ives site.

The incident is the third fatal accident in WA’s mining sector in 14 months.