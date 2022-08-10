WA fisherman rescued after boat capsized at Wilson Inlet in WA

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A quick-thinking police officer grabbed a farmer and his boat to rescue a fisherman in the nick of time before the capsized vessel he was clinging to sank to the bottom of the ocean off southern Western Australia.

Rescuers rushed to reach the man who called triple-0 on his cell phone and fired a distress beacon after his boat began sinking in Wilson Inlet just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A police officer from the town of Denmark called on a local farmer to get his boat and the two set out to catch the desperate man clinging to his upturned vessel about a mile from shore.

As they navigate the choppy conditions, the men raced to rescue the fisherman who they feared would be exposed to the cold waters and chilly winds.

Police Acting Sergeant Chris MacAulay said the 24-year-old from Albury was fortunate to have the farmer well equipped to assist in the rescue.

“Police responded immediately to the incident and an officer went to a farm next to the Hay River and a farmer there had a boat and knows the area well,” Sergeant MacAulay said.

“They went into the cove about 1-1.5 km south of the Hay River. When they arrived, they found a young man clinging to the boat, which was almost submerged, wearing a life jacket.’

The man, who had been fishing alone, clung to his boat for about 30 minutes before help arrived.

The capsized ship sank shortly after the man was picked up.

He was startled, but escaped unharmed.

Sergeant MacAulay said the fisherman was well prepared with safety equipment, including the emergency beacon.

Shortly after the man was brought to safety, his capsized ship sank to the bottom of the ocean

The 24-year-old man who clung to his ship for 30 minutes was shaken but unharmed by the ordeal

“He was brought back to shore and checked but was not injured,” Sgt MacAulay . said Perth now.

“It was quite cold this morning, so we were afraid of hypothermia, but luckily he was fine.

“He had all the equipment and did everything he could to let us know.

“His phone call helped us locate him quickly.

“We’re very lucky that the farmer was there with his boat and knows the area well, because without that farmer’s quick response it could have been a lot worse.”

Other regional services also responded to the man’s emergency calls, including Volunteer Marine Rescue, surf lifesavers, a helicopter, a police drone and additional Albany police officers.