WA Christian couple Byron and Keira Hordyk win $6,000 damages for homosexual foster child denial

A devout Christian couple who are denied the chance to have a foster child because they consider homosexuality a sin have received substantial compensation for their ‘humiliation and hurt feelings’.

Byron and Keira Hordyk, from Perth, sued the Western Australian government for religious discrimination and each received a $3,000 payout after Wanslea Family Services rejected their application in 2017.

The state’s independent agency contract denied their request after the couple, who have children of their own, said they would tell a child who claims to be gay to “fight sin.”

The Hordyks are members of the conservative Free Reformed Church, a denomination that told the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute in February 2021 that they practiced ‘conversion therapy’ for which they made ‘no apologies’.

Conversion therapy, which is banned in the ACT, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia, attempts to change a person’s identified sexual orientation through Bible study and prayer.

Byron (pictured left) and Keira Hordyk (pictured right) sued the Western Australian government for religious discrimination and each received a $3,000 payout

The Hordyks had responded to a theoretical question about raising a homosexual child by saying they would try to convert them to heterosexuality and that if they failed, the placement would have to be terminated, the administrative court heard.

“We certainly wouldn’t take them to another house that day,” the Hordyks said.

“However, we are taught and believe that all LGBTQ identities are wrong and sinful, but there will be people who will have to fight against this sin,” they wrote in their reply.

“We will therefore offer our help and try to do what we can to help this child, but if the child remains gay and continues to date etc. the placement will not work as it goes against our beliefs.”

Wanslea refused a foster child to the Hordyks because they could not provide a physically or emotionally safe environment for a young person who could identify as LGBTIQ+.

The Hordyks claimed they were religiously discriminated against by the child foster organization and a tribunal upheld their complaint

In response, the Hordyks took the agency to the state administrative court for religious discrimination.

They each asked for $3,000 in compensation “for hurt feelings and humiliation.”

Ms Hordyk told the tribunal she felt ‘dismayed’ and ‘devastated’ that her beliefs were labeled ‘dangerous’.

In his testimony, Mr Hordyk said the rejection of the core principles of his life left him feeling ‘deflated’.

“It feels unfair to me to have to throw away my beliefs on these issues just to be acceptable to Wanslea. My religious beliefs are central to all aspects of my life,” Mr Hordyk said at the hearing.

Wanslea argued that the couple’s rigidity on homosexuality and gender did not stem from their religious beliefs.

However, the tribunal disagreed and ordered both Hordyks to pay “for the loss and damage suffered by them as a result of Wanslea’s discrimination.”

The Hordyks visit the Free Reformed Church, which has preached the controversial ‘conversion therapy’ (stock photo)

The moment they were beaten back by Wanslea, the Hordyks said they were standing up for other believers.

“We feel that we have been discriminated against and we also felt that if we remain silent about this and say nothing about it, it could potentially harm or limit people with the same Christian values ​​as ours,” Mr Hordyk said. told The Western Australian.

“We have traditionally Christian views on how the Bible teaches us about sexuality and marriage.

“We said it from the start. We’re not here to hide behind it. Everyone – especially with a divisive issue – fears being portrayed in a negative light in the realm of public opinion.

“And my convictions are strong enough that this could be my cross to bear.”