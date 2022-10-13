W Sydney opening date: Hotel to welcome guests from October 2023 after construction delays

Construction was delayed by lockdowns and two of the contractors closed

He said it will be ‘well worth the wait’ after the opening was delayed three years

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The city’s newest luxury hotel, the W Sydney, finally has an opening date – but it will be another year before Aussies and tourists can visit.

The highly anticipated five-star hotel in Darling Harbor has been subject to constant setbacks, including several Covid lockdowns, two contractors going bankrupt and the death of an employee on site.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over with the luxury property set to open in October 2023 – more than three years after its scheduled unveiling in 2020.

“There have been delays, but trust me, it’s worth the wait,” said general manager Craig Seaward.

“It’s as good for locals as it is for tourists, and that fits well with the change we’re seeing in Darling Harbour,” says Seaward.

Once a tourist enclave, it now has restaurants, experiences and facilities that appeal to Australians and Sydneysiders alike. W Sydney will take that to the next level; we see it as the halo of the port.’

Intended to be Darling Harbor’s ‘cultural hub’, the W Sydney has been vacant for seven years, in part due to the collapse of two of its constructors, Probuild and Grocon.

The W Sydney will finally open in October 2023, three years after it initially opened its doors

The interiors of the hotel rooms were designed by London-based consultancy Bowler James Brindley using a maritime themed palette (shown, a representation of what the rooms will look like)

Probuild was one of Australia’s largest construction companies with 750 employees and thousands hired as contractors before going bankrupt in February.

The company went bankrupt with more than $14 million in employees and $5 billion in projects left unfinished.

Before Probuild, construction giant Grocon was in charge of building the hotel, but it also went into administration in 2021.

W Sydney has since hired Multiplex, a global construction company, to complete the construction of the hotel, known as ‘The Ribbon’.

The hotel will have 585 rooms (example of the hotel bathroom above), a heated infinity pool, a two-story rooftop bar and a ballroom

Construction on the W Sydney was significantly delayed after two of its constructors went bankrupt (photo, Probuild Traditions working on the Darling Harbor hotel)

The luxury property will include 585 guest rooms, a ballroom, an IMAX theater, shops, a two-story rooftop bar and a heated infinity pool.

The hotel’s construction has also been marred in tragedy after a tradie working on the IMAX theater in 2019 died after a pipe burst and hit him on the head.

A spokesman for the NSW Ambulance said at the time that the 49-year-old man had suffered ‘very serious injuries’ to his face and head, including an eye injury, while working with high pressure pipes.

SafeWork NSW has investigated the incident.

The hotel’s interior was designed by London-based consultancy Bowler James Brindley and is based on a maritime-themed color palette.

One side of the hotel overlooks Sydney’s iconic Darling Harbour, while on the other, guests can see Chinatown and the city’s metropolitan areas.