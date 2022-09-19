VTOPS and ACE Reach Cooperation for 200 Sets of Auger Dosing Fillers

On 2022, VTOPS and ACE Company of the United States reached a cooperation agreement to deliver 200 sets of auger dosing fillers in 2 years. It is highly significant that both sides came together in this field and are excited about the future.

VTOPS is a professional and reliable auger filler manufacturer. The company has been producing various packaging machines, such as auger filling machine, vertical form fill seal packing machine, pick fill seal packing machine and other packaging machines. They have built a modernized self-owned factory, which has more than 40,000 square meters and is located in Zhengzhou City Henan Province.

ACE is one of the largest packaging manufacturers in the USA. They provide comprehensive services for packaging machines, including inspection and repair, installation and calibration, machine analysis, maintenance support and training. ACE is also a packaging manufacturer from United States of America. It is a comprehensive packaging service company that provides comprehensive services for packaging machines. Its main business is to provide various types of packaging machine services for local manufacturers. ACE’s products and services have played an extremely important role in agriculture, forestry, pharmaceutical and chemical industries, and food industries etc.

The auger dosing filler is mainly suitable for different kinds of powders, granular powder and micro-fine granules. Such as: flour, milk powder, salt, sugar and so on. Widely used in food industry, agriculture, pharmaceutical and chemical industry, etc.

Choosing auger dosing filler has the following advantages:

Firstly, all stainless-steel construction for whole machine, and the contacted material parts are SUS304 stainless steel, safe and reliable.

Secondly, LCD touch screen with English, Spanish and Chinese，PLC control system, easy to understand and operate.

Thirdly, the factory has a large stock of auger dosing filler, fast delivery for seven working days. It can effectively save time for buyers and improve procurement efficiency.

Fourthly, Support specially custom the auger dosing filler according to customer’s requirements which can meet various requirements of packaging.

Fifthly, warranty period up to two years, and provide operation manual, video technical support, 24 hours online service at any time.

“There is no best, only better” are not just words but a way of life. Vtops Machinery are able to better meet and exceed the diverse product needs by providing designs that are exactly suited to your requirements. Your satisfaction is motivation. ACE and VTOPS will continue to improve and will do better together in the future.