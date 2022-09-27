Voting for Democrats will stop HURRICANES, Senator Amy Klobuchar suggests

sen. Amy Klobuchar told Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections to take action on climate change as Hurricane Ian rages over Florida.

Speaking on MSNBC Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Democrat praised the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we need to win this while that hurricane is sweeping Florida. We have to win in the meantime,” said Klobuchar.

Most experts agree that warmer ocean water and moisture in the air help fuel hurricanes, increasing the zone where hurricanes can form.

The $740 billion bill includes billions in new funding for the clean energy industry, “environmental justice,” agribusiness and more.

sen. Amy Klobuchar told Americans to vote for Democrats in midterm elections to take action on climate change as Hurricane Ian rages over Florida

National Guard is mobilized as Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian: 300,000 people are evacuated in Tampa as monster storm rises to major Category 3 and winds of 125 mph ravage Cuba before passing west of Florida Keys TODAY

The bill also mandated a number of federal offshore and onshore gas leases – before a ‘right-of-way’ or lease can be offered to the solar or wind industry, the federal government must have already offered up to 2 million acres of land for oil and gas. gas leases in the previous year. This means the oil and gas industry could reclaim up to 20 million acres of federal land for drilling over the next decade.

Meanwhile, thousands of National Guard members are on standby in Florida as the state braces itself for Hurricane Ian, which will wreak havoc with waves of 15 ft and winds of 140 mph.

News crews, tourists and locals take photos as high waves from Hurricane Ian crash into the seawall at the Southernmost Point buoy, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Key West, Florida.

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm in the early hours of Tuesday morning and made landfall in western Cuba at 4:30 a.m. local time, ravaging the island with rain and sustained winds of 200 km/h.

After the hurricane makes its way through Cuba, it is expected to strengthen even further over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday, hitting a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph.

About 2.5 million Floridians are under an evacuation order as the storm swings toward the coast. President Biden was scheduled to make a campaign appearance in Orlando, but the event was canceled.