Votes by UC graduate student workers to ratify employment contract exposes sharp divide between campuses

LOS ANGELES — As leaders and supporters of University of California graduate student unions celebrated on Saturday the ratification of a new labor agreement that ended a historic strike, the vote also revealed a sharp divide between campuses.

The agreement was approved by individual units of United Auto Workers – with SRU-UAW representing graduate student researchers and UAW representing 2865 teaching assistants, faculty and other student academic staff. Overall, approximately 68% of graduate student researchers voted in favor of the agreement to secure their first UC contract, while approximately 61% of teaching assistants and other student academic staff voted in favor of the agreement.

But teaching assistants and other academic staff on the University of California campuses at Merced, Santa Cruz, and Santa Barbara overwhelmingly rejected the proposed contract, while majorities on the other UC system campuses voted in favor.

Graduate student researchers from Santa Cruz and Merced also voted against the agreement. At UC Santa Cruz, only about 20% of workers voted in favor of the contracts. At Merced, this involved about a quarter of the employees.

Working students opposed to ratification said they were figuring out the next steps in a battle they say has only just begun.

“This is a fight that will continue. We’re not done yet,” said Mark Woodall, a UC Merced Ph.D. candidate in physics and president of its UAW 2865 campus unit. “This has really stimulated people in a way that has been very disappointed with the outcome.”

The agreements provided significant gains in wages, child care subsidies and paid living, and included protections against bullying and discrimination.

“These contracts will improve the quality of life for academic workers, they will make a stronger university in the long run, and they will ensure that these institutions are inclusive of people who are not from privileged positions,” said Emily Weintraut, a Ph.D. student of nutrition sciences at the University of California, Davis, at a press conference Saturday.

To detractors, however, the pay increases offered under the contract were insufficient to address the heavy housing costs employees often face for living near a UC campus.

They also strongly opposed a provision in the agreement that offered higher wages to academic student employees at the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of California, Los Angeles, compared to those at other campuses.

For example, for academic student employees, the contract will raise the minimum wage from about $23,250 to about $34,000 for nine months of part-time work by October 2024. At UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, and UCLA, the rate is $36,500.

Proponents saw the higher wages as recognition of the high cost of living in those communities and the fact that the schools tend to offer higher wages to compete for top talent.

Opponents saw it as an entrenchment of an unjust wage system designed to benefit the university system’s “prestige campuses.”

“We are employees of the university and for there to be two tiers where some get more, that’s not something a union should stand for,” said Claudia Madrigal Johnson, a freshman Ph.D. student at UC Merced.

Union leaders said they feel the strike and broader effort to secure a contract had resulted in a stronger union with more employee involvement. They said there was more participation in the ratification vote than in any previous vote.

Political division “is a healthy part of any democratic organization,” says Michael Dean, a Ph.D. candidate in history at UCLA and member of the negotiating committee. “But the fact is that we won more in this contract than any other group of unionized higher education workers has ever won in any contract before.”

He added that the union will be well positioned to continue pushing for additional improvements when it comes time to renegotiate in a few years.

Opponents of the agreement also said they feel well positioned to continue pushing for change. They noted that they successfully mobilized statewide to encourage thousands of workers to vote against the contract.

Madrigal Johnson and others said they plan to continue organizing improvements in wages and benefits at the campus level. They also plan to push for changes in union leadership.

“Another contract will be negotiated in a few years,” Woodall said. “There are elections for internal positions, campuses that have now awakened very strong movements among workers dissatisfied with their own campus leadership.”

“The work that comes after that is slow and grueling, but it’s something that I think the workers have shown tremendous interest in moving forward,” he said.

