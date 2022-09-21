Volvo EX90 SUV has interior cameras to track if drivers are falling asleep

Volvo says its next car will be the safest ever as it becomes the first to monitor drivers using cameras and sensors to detect whether they fall asleep, are drunk or overly distracted while behind the wheel .

The electric EX90 SUV – due to be revealed in a month’s time – will have a range of technology that includes eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors and a cutting-edge ‘lidar’ system to create ‘an invisible 360-degree shield of safety’, which it believes can reduce serious road accidents by up to a fifth.

While these are designed to alert drivers to potential dangers around them, it will also have two interior cameras, an attitude sensor and touch-sensitive steering wheel to permanently monitor drivers to gauge whether they are drowsy, sick or looking at their phone while driving is on wheels.

And if a driver doesn’t respond to a series of warnings, it can take control of the vehicle and bring it to a stop if it believes an accident may be imminent.

Do you keep your eyes on the road? Volvo’s new EX90 will be unveiled in November and will be the first car equipped with two interior cameras to monitor the driver at all times

Volvo prides itself on being at the forefront of vehicle safety and has been one of the pioneering brands when it comes to new technology to reduce the number of collisions involving its latest cars.

In recent years, it has led the way with a number of first-time safety features, including speed limiters on all its new vehicles produced from 2020 that limit drivers to speeds of no more than 112 mph.

The Swedish company is also the first to offer customers a separate key they can give to their newly graduated children and other family members which, when used to start the car, has a speed limit preset by the owners, which can limit users to travel at a maximum speed as slow as 31 mph.

Still, the next model to be added to its range is said to take things to the next level and become its safest car yet by incorporating a lot of technology, including – for the first time ever – interior cameras to permanently monitor the driver.

Volvo says this is the most advanced version of its ‘Driver Understanding system’, which it has intensively developed over the past three years.

Two cameras inside the cabin will constantly measure the user’s ‘momentary concentration’, and a sensor also monitors the driver’s position.

One of the cameras is embedded under the digital driver instrument panel behind the steering wheel, and the other is located higher in the speaker housing.

Interior sensing is one of the next security frontiers for us Thomas Broberg, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Center

This ‘maximizes accuracy from different angles’ so the system can determine if there might be a problem and ‘provide adequate driving assistance at the right time’, says the Swedish company.

The cameras calculate how long the user is looking at the road ahead and then decide if their attention is focused somewhere other than driving.

Volvo emphasizes that there is no output video data from these cameras and they do not record footage of the driver and only measure the driver’s eye direction and head position.

A Volvo-developed algorithm then uses this information to record the user’s current state and will be able to determine whether the driver is overly distracted, tired, drunk or falling ill.

The cameras and sensor will also be able to understand whether a driver is using their mobile phone or another device at the wheel, which tougher new laws introduced on March 25 are now punishable by £200 fines and six points, if motorists are caught in the act.

The steering wheel also has sensors built in to understand if the driver has let go of the grip due to falling asleep or a health-related problem.

“Our research shows that simply by observing where the driver is looking and how often and for how long their eyes are closed, we can tell a lot about the driver’s condition,” explains Emma Tivesten, a senior technical expert from the brand’s Safety Center.

‘By basing its calculations on our research results, the sensing system allows our cars to identify if the driver’s skills are impaired, perhaps due to drowsiness, distraction or other causes of inattention, and to offer extra assistance in a way that best suits the situation . ‘

Thomas Broberg, who heads Volvo’s safety center, says interior sensing is ‘one of the next safety frontiers’ in the automotive sector.

The auto giant says the technology will continue to improve over time as it learns how drivers behave.

Any changes to the system will be available via over-the-air software updates that can be downloaded to vehicles belonging to existing customers.

What happens if the system detects that a driver is sleeping or ill?

If the cameras, sensor and capacitive steering wheel detect that something is out of the ordinary, it will try to warn the driver with a series of warnings.

The first will be an audible beep, followed by a ‘gentle nudge’ which will be a vibration sent through the steering wheel and seat.

However, if the driver fails to respond to these, either because they have fallen asleep or become ill, the EX90 will be able to stop safely, automatically activate the hazard warning lights to alert other drivers and then call for help.

Volvo says this technology will help it make significant progress towards its future goal of zero accidents involving its cars in the future.

The new EX90 will have a suite of technology that includes eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors and an advanced ‘lidar’ system

A security package with 30 cameras, sensors, radars and lidar

In addition to monitoring the driver’s condition, the upcoming EX90 will also be packed with more road-analyzing safety technology than any Volvo to date.

Its suite of sensors, cameras, radars and a new lidar system – which uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to detect things ahead – work together to provide a ‘real-time view of the world’ around the zero-emissions SUV.

‘It’s a car designed to understand you and its surroundings to help keep you, your loved ones and others on the road safe. It can also become smarter and safer over time as it learns from new data and receives updates,’ says the company.

The Lidar function – its most advanced ever – will even be able to see objects, animals and people on the road hundreds of meters away, day and night.

Volvo says it can detect pedestrians up to 250 meters away and something as small and dark as a tire on a black road 120 meters ahead, even when the car is traveling at motorway speeds.

It claims the suite of features will reduce accidents resulting in serious injury or death by up to 20 percent.

It also expects the technology to improve ‘overall crash avoidance’ by up to nine per cent, which could prevent ‘millions of accidents over time’ in what it calls a ‘major step in safety and for humanity’.

Volvo is the first brand to equip all its cars with speed limiters and also sells this ‘Care Key’ as an option, which sets an owner-specified maximum speed when family members or friends borrow the vehicle

“The development of our latest safety technology is based on an understanding of human behavior, rooted in decades of our own and others’ safety research,” says Volvo.

“All of us are likely to experience or be affected by at least one car accident in our lives.

‘It’s not a judgement: we know you’re mostly a good driver, alert and ready to act when necessary. But we are all human, and that also means experiencing emotions.

‘We know that distraction and fatigue are facts of life and that they travel with us. We know you may not always be at your best, for whatever reason. And in traffic, it only takes a few seconds before the unthinkable happens.

“So our goal is to help you become a better driver and reduce the risk of an accident.

“The Volvo EX90 comes with an invisible safety shield that includes our latest sensor technology that enables the car to understand your state of mind and the world around you.”

The EX90 will be unveiled on November 9.