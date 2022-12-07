Volodymyr Zelensky named Time’s Person of the Year for 2022

Less than 48 hours after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he knew he had made it to the top of the enemy’s hit list.

For the Russians, he told the Ukrainians in a morning speech, he was “target number 1”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Sloviansk, Donbas region, Ukraine, this week. Credit:Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via AP

Months later, Zelensky, 44, has climbed to the top of another list: Time Person of the Year 2022.

“Zelensky really galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Edward Felsenthal, Time editor-in-chief, said Wednesday (U.S. time) of the wartime leader — whom he dubbed the “ghost of Ukraine” — on NBC’s Today show.