World

Volodymyr Zelensky named Time’s Person of the Year for 2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Sloviansk, Donbas region, Ukraine, this week.

Less than 48 hours after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he knew he had made it to the top of the enemy’s hit list.

For the Russians, he told the Ukrainians in a morning speech, he was “target number 1”.

Months later, Zelensky, 44, has climbed to the top of another list: Time Person of the Year 2022.

“Zelensky really galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Edward Felsenthal, Time editor-in-chief, said Wednesday (U.S. time) of the wartime leader — whom he dubbed the “ghost of Ukraine” — on NBC’s Today show.

That a leader with no previous military experience chose to remain in the country when war broke out speaks volumes about his character, Time reporter Simon Shuster wrote in a profile of Zelensky.

“Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader rests on the fact that courage is contagious,” Shuster wrote. “It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the early days of the invasion, when everyone realized that the president had stuck.”

He added: “There wasn’t much in Zelensky’s biography to predict his willingness to stand and fight. He had never served in the army or taken much interest in its affairs. He had only been president since April 2019. His professional instincts grew out of a life as an actor on stage, a specialist in improvisational comedy and a producer in the film world.

The former comedian, television personality and actor, who once played the president of Ukraine on a TV show, earned acclaim from Ukrainians and world leaders as he guided Kiev through one of the deadliest conflicts of the past 200 years. Zelensky graduated from Kiev National Economic University in 2000 with a law degree. He was elected leader of Kyiv in 2019.

