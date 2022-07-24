Volcano in Japan erupts and rains ash down on residents up to 1.5miles away triggering evacuations

Japan raised the emergency alert level to the maximum of five and urged residents to evacuate after a volcanic eruption.

Sakurajima on the western island of Kyushu erupted today at about 8:05 p.m. local time, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

According to the state broadcaster NHK, there were reports of volcanic rocks raining out at a distance of 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from the volcano.

Nearby Sendai nuclear power plant saw no irregularities, regulators confirmed.

Sakurajima (pictured tonight) sent down volcanic rocks 1.5 miles away from the summit

Sakurajima is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan. The eruption caused an earthquake

The eruption warning level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advising to evacuate, it added.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels occur regularly. In 2019, it spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high.

Most of the city of Kagoshima is across the bay from the massive volcano (pictured in 2015)

Video footage from Sunday’s eruption showed what appeared to be a red mass streaming down one side of the volcano, with red projectiles shooting out as smoke, hard to see in the dark, rose.

Most of the city of Kagoshima is across the bay from the volcano, but further residential areas within about 3 km (1.9 mi) of the crater may be ordered to evacuate, NHK said.

Officials from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office gathered information about the situation, it added.

Volcanic lightning is pictured above the 1117-meter peak in December 2020