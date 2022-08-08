Vogue Williams stuns in a leopard print bikini as she spends the day on a speedboat in Ibiza

Vogue Williams looked sensational as she showed off her stunning figure in a leopard print bikini on Monday for her latest Instagram story.

The model and DJ, 36, wowed in the two-piece outfit as they enjoyed a day aboard a speedboat in Ibiza while hugging her adorable daughter Gigi, two.

Vogue paired her printed swimwear with oversized sunglasses and a chic straw Panama hat as she relaxed with husband Spencer Matthews, 34, their sons Theodore, three, and baby Otto, four months, and her beautiful sister Amber.

Yummy mummy: Vogue Williams looked sensational in a leopard print bikini as she posed on a boat in Ibiza on Monday with daughter Gigi, two,

The family group spent the morning sailing around the island’s majestic blue waters.

Vogue and former Made In Chelsea star Spencer looked more loved than ever as he pressed a big kiss to her cheek as he relaxed on the beach.

The TV personality grinned at the camera as she wore a chic fuchsia and red crochet kaftan while calling husband Spencer her “bestie.”

Proud Aunt Amber, who is known for her close relationship with her sister, shared several snaps with her niece Gigi and cousin Otto as she kept them entertained during the fun day out.

‘My bestie’: The model and DJ, 36, looked more loved than ever when husband Spencer Matthews, 34, planted a big kiss on her cheek as she relaxed on the beach

Sail away: Vogue’s sister Amber and her oldest son Theodore, three, spent the morning sailing around the island’s majestic blue waters with the rest of the family

One image showed the marketing manager dressing up with Gigi as she placed her sister’s fedora on the two-year-old’s head.

Vogue also shared a photo of Beau Spencer with her two oldest children as Gigi lovingly held her big brother’s arm.

The podcast host, who gave birth to her third child just four months ago, also added a photo of toddler Otto sucking on a pacifier while sleeping, which she insisted she would throw away after the family returned from their Ibizan baby. trip.

The Irish beauty has uploaded a photo of Gigi and Theodore enjoying popsicles as they came ashore after their boat day.

Best Friends: Proud Aunt Amber, who is known for her close relationship with her sister, shared several snaps with her cousin Gigi

BFFs: Vogue also shared an image of Spencer with her two oldest children as Gigi held her big brother’s arm in admiration

yum! The Irish beauty has uploaded a photo of Gigi and Theodore enjoying popsicles as they came ashore after their boat day

The trip comes after Vogue shared plans to have a fourth child with former Made In Chelsea star Spencer.

The presenter told MailOnline that she would be happy to have a fourth addition to her family after going through childbirth with son Otto James in April.

In an exclusive interview, Vogue said, “I’d have a million kids, I love having kids around us and having a big family.

“I hate the thought of never having another baby because I love the whole newborn stage. Being a mother is literally my favorite thing in the world.

“I’d like to think we’d have another one, but at this point I need to see how we go on as a family of five. I had a wonderful delivery with Otto.

Dress up: Amber played dress up with little Gigi as she put her sister’s fedora hat on the two-year-old’s head

Snoozy: The podcast host also added a photo of toddler Otto sucking on a pacifier while sleeping, which she claimed she would get rid of after the family returned from their Ibiza trip

“I had a great day with Spencer. I loved all day. I walked into the hospital thinking I’d do this as a job if I could just give birth to other people – and not be pregnant – I’d love to do it.

“We’ve been lucky because I know it’s not the same for everyone. It’s painful, the gas and air was a lot of fun, and I did and got an epidural at the end, which was very much needed.”

Vogue and Spencer have been together since they met when they competed in Channel 4’s famed ski competition, The Jump, in early 2017.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2018 and married in June 2018 in a secret ceremony in the Scottish Highlands on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.