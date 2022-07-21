Vogue Williams shares a glimpse inside her stunning Chelsea home

Vogue Williams gave fans a look at her beautiful Chelsea home that she shares with husband Spencer Matthews and three children, while revealing she hopes to have “another baby.”

The 36-year-old television personality featured on the podcast All Around Mine with Primark also spoke about her relationship with Spencer and how she was branded after finding out she was pregnant.

After her candid talk with presenter Arielle Free, Vogue also videoed her swanky pad filled with a variety of artwork, including several Damien Hurst prints and a taxidermy lobster.

The DJ – who became a mother for the third time when she welcomed son Otto into the world over three months ago – is also mother to Theodore, three, and Gigi, 22 months.

Speaking about the possibility of having another baby, Vogue revealed in the popular podcast: I love babies. I love being surrounded by the kids, but even right now it’s hard to get them all together.

“I certainly wouldn’t have more than four, but I find it very sad to think that I will never have another baby. So maybe one more, maybe one more. Or maybe we’ll make it with three.’

The Irish beauty, who continued to work through all three of her pregnancies and regularly documented her breastfeeding journey online, told the host how she was once dropped off by a brand like she expected.

She recalled the devastating experience, explaining, “When I first got pregnant with Theodore and I was working for a big brand, we had just gotten to the point where we were renewing our contract.

“We had gone through the whole contract and then it turned out I was pregnant and they just dropped me and I was so upset.”

She continued: “I was really upset about it and I was waiting like all these other companies to drop me and they didn’t, it was just that one, but I just think people are a little bit scared of pregnant people.

“They just think we’re going to break or something. It’s hilarious.’

Vogue, who has been married to Spencer since 2018, met for the first time at the training camp for the TV show The Jump in January 2017.

While the podcast host is adamant that she wanted to stay single at the time, she admits there was something about the kind businessman that made her return to him.

“I was so happily single when I met Spenny and I think when you get to a place like that, you eventually meet someone,” she said.

‘But I really had a great time, I must say. And I didn’t want to be with anyone and for ages, because we met on The Jump, I thought, no, I don’t want that, we’re friends.

She continued: So I told everyone we’ve only been friends for a long time and it wasn’t until March, we met in December, that I thought, okay, maybe we should probably try because we just keep going back to each other . So that’s what happened to it.’

While the couple is happily married and living their posh path in Chelsea, they do disagree about Vogue’s taste in art.

Virtually touring their humble abode – Vogue said playfully, ‘I’d say we always have a lot of art everywhere. All that is mine, except the bird. Spenny likes to say he doesn’t like it, but I love space.”

