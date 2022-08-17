Vogue Williams puts on a leggy display in a floral minidress at Married At First Sight’s launch

Vogue Williams put on a very leggy display as she hit the red carpet on Tuesday at the launch of the seventh season of Married At First Sight UK in central London.

The 36-year-old model looked stunning in a green floral mini dress as she turned up a storm in the chic Bloomsbury Ballroom.

The standout ensemble featured puff sleeves and a peplum skirt and a matching bum bag at her slim waist.

Stylish: Vogue Williams, 36, put on a very leggy display in a floral mini dress at the Married At First Sight UK launch party in London on Tuesday

The star opted for a natural makeup look and wore her blonde locks poker straight while showing off her stuff in clear perspex heels.

Vogue later left the event in good spirits, munching on a cheeky snack as she made her way through the busy London street.

Packing her belongings into a quilted Chanel bag, the blonde beauty slipped her feet into sneakers as she headed home to husband Spencer Matthews and their three children.

Out of Time: Vogue later left the event in good spirits, munching on a cheeky snack as she made her way through London’s bustling street

The party precedes the show’s seventh season, which will follow couples meeting for the first time on their “wedding day.”

The series will follow season six in the Australian format, and instead of legal marriages, the couples will form a lifelong bond in a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, with guests, wedding dresses, dance, speeches and cake.

After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is put to the test as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

Home time: The model went home to husband Spencer Matthews and their three children

Radiant: Vogue glowed as she was joined by other celebs at the event

Pals: Vogue (left) was joined at the event by Anna Williamson of Celebs Go Dating (right) who looked stunning in a chic black dress which she layered with an oversized cream blazer

Vogue was joined at the event by Anna Williamson of Celebs Go Dating, who looked stunning in a chic black dress which she layered with an oversized cream blazer.

Relationships will be scrutinized, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinners — as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether to stay in the process or leave the process.

All this and more will lead to a dramatic series finale: shiny, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide whether to re-bond to their partner or go their separate ways for good.

Gorgeous: Anna opted for a natural makeup look and wore her blonde locks tied up from her pretty face

Strike a pose: The duo posed for a storm before heading inside to the fancy party

Married At First Sight UK is back – and this series promises to be sexier, more shocking and outrageous than ever before

Throughout the process, the couples are matched and guided by returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

In MAFS UK’s 2021 series, the expert panel had an impressive success rate with two couples still together and one of those couples with a baby on the way!

Adam and Taylah, who met last year and tied the knot on the E4 show, announced in April that they were ecstatic to have their first child.

Meanwhile, the very first same-sex couple – Dan and Matt – are also still going strong, having tied the knot last year.

Pose: Vogue (left) joined (LR) C4’s Commissioning Editor Lee Murray and the show’s experts Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson

Party time: TV personality Cici Coleman (left) was joined by TV host Hayley Sparkes (right)

Back: Former show participants also attended, including Bob Voysey (left) and Matt Jameson (right)

It comes after Channel 4 confirmed that the show’s new series will feature two LGBTQ+ combinations.

The E4 show will see the first all-female couple and also a man – with both being described as “fireworks.”

This follows the success of gay couple Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee, who appeared on the show last year and are still happily married.

Stunner: Love Island’s Danica Taylor looked stunning in a deep white cardigan and oversized camo pants

Glamourpuss: The reality star opted for a glamorous makeup look and carried a large Louis Vuitton bag

Former Flames: Final run of ladies turn up the heat on the red carpet (LR) Marylise, Morag, Amy, Alexis and Megan

Brave: Reality star Ryan-Mark Parsons cut a neat figure in a dark suit

Hello! Nikita Jasmine who previously appeared on the show looked stunning in a mini dress

The show’s relationship expert Mel Schilling said: “We take the matchmaking process extremely seriously and when it comes to finding and matching our couples, it’s so important to us that we find matches that are authentic and the reflect the diversity of the society in which we live. ‘.

She continued: “That’s why I’m so happy that we’re welcoming not just one, but two same-sex couples to the herd this year.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting them – they’re fireworks and they’re sure to keep you entertained.”

Queen’s: RuPaul Drag race participants (LR) Vanity Milan, Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday showed their summer style

Double denim: Chris Taylor, former Love Island star, rocked double denim

Matt and Dan, the gay couple from last year, said: ‘It was such an amazing experience to represent the LGBTQ+ community on a dating show with this kind of impact’.

“We went in not knowing what to expect from the trial, other than marrying a stranger. The experts really used their magic. We fell in love through the process, and are still together now, happier than ever before!’

Channel 4 Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor, Lee McMurray, said the show was “committed to and celebrated” diversity.

Married at First Sight UK returns to E4 and All 4 later this month.