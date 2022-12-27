Vogue Williams poses with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three children during a winter getaway

Vogue Williams couldn’t contain her smile as she posed for a sweet family photo on Instagram with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three children on Monday.

The Irish model, 37, fondled the former Made In Chelsea star as they dressed their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and Otto, eight months, in matching red checked suits.

Vogue cut a graceful figure in a back-hugging, figure-hugging maxi dress as she held her youngest son, Otto, as her family posed in front of a lake.

The media personality added a pair of black shoes to the number and brushed her long blonde hair straight to one side.

Meanwhile, Spencer looked chic in a white turtleneck sweater and black jeans while adding a stylish beige blazer over the top.

Vogue shared a gallery of snaps with its millions of followers and wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone.”

The family has been enjoying a luxurious family getaway in an unknown location over the Christmas festivities as Vogue shared another snapshot of their two eldest children, Theodore and Gigi, in a heated outdoor pool.

Spencer and Vogue have been together since they met while competing on Channel 4’s celebrity ski competition The Jump in early 2017.

They announced their engagement in February 2018 and married in June 2018 in a secret ceremony in the Scottish Highlands on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.

Vogue told MailOnline earlier this year that she would like to add a fourth addition to her family after her work with Otto in April.

In an exclusive interview, Vogue said: “I would have a million kids, I love having kids around us and having a big family.”

“I hate the thought of never having a baby again because I love the whole newborn phase. Being a mother is literally my favorite thing in the world.

“I’d like to think we’d have one more, but right now I need to see how we get along as a family of five.” I had a lovely birth with Otto.

‘I had a great day with Spencer. I loved it all day. I went into the hospital and thought that she would do this as a job if she could give birth to other people, and not be pregnant, she would happily do it.

“We were lucky because I know it’s not the same for everyone. It’s painful, the gas and air were so much fun, I did it and in the end I had an epidural, which was sorely needed.’