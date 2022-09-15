Vogue Williams nails boho chic at the press night for 2:22 A Ghost Story

Vogue Williams cut a stylish figure as she stepped out on Wednesday at the press night for 2:22 A Ghost Story at London’s Criterion Theater.

The presenter looked radiant as she graced the red carpet in an animal print midi-press.

The 36-year-old looked quintessentially chic for the show, which starred her boyfriend Laura Whitmore alongside former Busted member Matt Willis.

The Irish beauty stunned in the sleeveless ensemble as she showed off her slim physique and strapped her waist with a studded belt.

Vogue coordinated perfectly – step out in a pair of matching pointed toe ankle boots.

Glam as ever, she rocked perfect makeup, with bronze eyeshadow, shimmery lipstick and a hint of blush.

Former Love Island presenter Laura trades the villa for the stage as she makes her West End debut in the play.

2:22 A Ghost Story follows her character through her fear of a haunted house and the aftermath of a dinner party with friends.

She also co-stars with Tamsin Carroll and Felix Scott in the production.

Denise Van Outen also came out that evening to show their support, looking sophisticated in a black shirt with a striking white collar.

Kimberly Wyatt and her husband Max Rogers were also on the guest list.

The former Pussycat Doll, 40, looked stylish in a baggy suit, while Max opted for an all-black look.

Nicola Roberts looked quintessentially stylish in a black leather jacket and denim flares.

The Girls Aloud, 36, singer took the time to pose for a photo with actor Max Harwood.

Leigh Francis was full of beans that night, beaming a wide smile on his signature wide-brimmed fedora hat.

English actor Nick Blood was also in attendance, showing off his crazy sense of style in a graphic shirt.

Welsh native and artist Owain Arthur also appeared in support, looking stylish in an olive green look.

Comedian Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke happily showed up in the evening posing for a photo.

Other famous faces who graced the theater included Irish actress Lisa Dwan, who rocked an edgy all-black look.

Former Busted singer Charlie Simpson looked neat when he showed up to support his friend Matt Willis.

Theater actor Stephen Campbell Moore and comedian Ed Gamble were also in attendance as they showed their support for the star-studded press night.

Laura Whitmore stars in 2:22 A Ghost Story as Jenny, played in the original production by Lily Allen, a woman who believes her new home is haunted.

Laura took over the role of Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill.

