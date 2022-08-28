Vogue Williams hits back at cruel troll who branded her baby son Otto ‘ugly’

Vogue Williams has criticized a vicious troll who abused her targeting her son Otto – in the wake of the star revealing that an airline passenger refused to swap seats with her.

Last week, the presenter, 37, called the male passenger “horrible” after initially refusing to move seats so she could sit next to her family.

After describing the incident, Vogue revealed that an Instagram user had sent her vile messages in which Otto, four months, was “ugly” and said he would never switch seats with her because he “wouldn’t want to be close to the baby.” to sit’.

Vogue wrote: ‘Enough. I would never expect or demand that anyone trade a seat with me. It was a joke that certainly didn’t get through.’

This comes days after Vogue described the plane incident, which took place as she, her husband Spencer Matthews and their children Theodore, three, Gigi, two, and Otto returned home from Gibraltar.

The model had accidentally booked the wrong seat, so she wasn’t sitting next to her loved ones.

Speaking on her podcast, Spencer and Vogue, the TV personality said the passenger snapped at her and refused to move.

“I was in an aisle of three and I had booked the wrong seat in the other aisle and that was my mistake,” explains the presenter.

Made in Chelsea star Spencer and their daughter Gigi originally sat in the window seat and the middle seat in the row next to Vogue.

He asked the man if he wanted to trade with Vogue, but he didn’t want to at first.

Vogue said, “Spenny was like, ‘would you mind doing a window instead of an aisle so we can all be together?’ and he’s like ‘yes Spencer, I’d mind.’

‘We were like, ‘oh okay dude that’s okay’ and anyway when he realized he was an absolute t**t he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids next to me “He was like okay, okay, okay, I’ll do it.”

“Literally, the flight attendant came down and I was like, ‘Do you have an aisle seat for this damn specific stretch here?’ He was terrible.’

Spencer added, “He was rubbish.”

Mother-of-three Vogue also said it’s a “nightmare” to have kids on a plane and encouraged listeners to help whenever possible.

She said: ‘I feel like when people have children, it’s a nightmare on flights. If you can help them in any way, do so.”

Elsewhere in the travel chat, Vogue said, while it may sound “diva-esque,” she only likes to sit in the front of planes in a window or aisle seat.

She said, “It sounds diva-esque, but I don’t want to sit all the way in the back of the plane because I usually carry carry-on luggage, a baby and a buggy.”

“I want to sit in the front of the plane and I want a window, preferably a window seat so I can go to sleep with the baby in my arm or an aisle seat if there’s nothing available.”

Recalling a recent incident where she was stuck in a middle seat, Vogue said a kind woman let her have her place because she was with one of her kids.

She said, “This woman comes by, the owner of the aisle seat, and she said, ‘No no, you have a baby, I’m going to sit in the middle. I was like, you’re a God sent angel, you’re so nice.’

The presenter told MailOnline she would be delighted to have a fourth addition to her family after going through childbirth with son Otto James in April.

In an exclusive interview, Vogue said, “I’d have a million kids, I love having kids around us and having a big family.

“I hate the thought of never having another baby because I love the whole newborn stage. Being a mother is literally my favorite thing in the world.

“I’d like to think we’d have another one, but at this point I need to see how we go forward as a family of five. I had a wonderful delivery with Otto.

“I had a great day with Spencer. I loved all day. I walked into the hospital thinking I’d do this as a job if I could just give birth to other people – and not be pregnant – I’d love to do it.

“We’ve been lucky because I know it’s not the same for everyone. It’s painful, the gas and air was a lot of fun, and I did and got an epidural at the end, which was very much needed.”

Vogue and Spencer have been together since they met when they competed in Channel 4’s famed ski competition, The Jump, in early 2017.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2018 and married in June 2018 in a secret ceremony in the Scottish Highlands on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.