Vogue Williams divides opinion after revealing she lost her virginity age 18 to a 27-year old

Vogue Williams is divided after the revelation that she lost her 18-year-old virginity to a 27-year-old.

The Irish presenter, now 36, discussed the nine-year age difference on a new podcast during a chat about her first time having sex.

The mother of three – who is now married to Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews – went on to explain that she is still friends with the man and doesn’t think the situation was unusual.

She made the confession on the Boots podcast Taboo Talk, along with comedian Russell Kane and Too Hot To Handle narrator Desiree Burch who discussed her reveal with differing views.

They both talked about their first time and Vogue said, ‘But haven’t you done everything else first?

“I remember before you lost your virginity, guys would climb your peak.

“I was like, ‘They literally go to my head because I didn’t have boobs. They just keep going’.

“That was literally all the things we did before. The man I was with was 27 and I was 18.’

A shocked Desiree then said, “Were you that girl in high school where it was like, ‘Oh, she’s dating a grown man’.”

“I remember there was a girl at my school who was dating a 27-year-old and it’s not until you’re 30 that you think, ‘Well, that was fucking crazy.'”

Vogue replied: ‘I know, [he was] pick me up in my school uniform. That was good for me, because he kind of took the lead, because I don’t know if I…’

Russell Kane then jokingly popped in: “Of course he did the dirty b*****d.”

Vogue then asked, “Oh my god, does that sound really bad?”

Desiree replied, “It’s not uncommon. You were the hot girl in your high school, congrats, but even when you look back on it, you’re like ‘that’s bats insane’.

“What was that guy doing at age 27 like, ‘she’s 18, this is totally cool’?”

Then she asked Vogue, “Now you look at that guy and think, ‘Oh, he was kind of a social misfit when I think back on it,’ or was he okay?”

Vogue replied, “No, he’s actually pretty good and I’d know him by now. We’re not buddies, but we still live in the same neighborhood and I still know him a little bit.’

During the chat, Russell also spoke about his late friend Caroline Flack’s relationship with Harry Styles in 2011, and their 14-year age difference.

He said, ‘I had no problem with it.

“People have a harder time with it when it’s the other way around, which means we still treat women like these delicate flowers that still need to be protected.

‘But in the end, a 17-year-old woman did recognize her own law faculties in law.’

It comes in the wake of the star revealing that an airline passenger refused to swap seats with her.

Last week, the presenter called the male passenger “horrible” after initially refusing to move seats so she could sit next to her family.

The incident happened when she, her husband Spencer and their children Theodore, three, Gigi, two, and Otto were returning from Gibraltar.

The model had accidentally booked the wrong seat, so she wasn’t sitting next to her loved ones.

Speaking on her podcast, Spencer and Vogue, the TV personality said the passenger snapped at her and refused to move.

“I was in an aisle of three and I had booked the wrong seat in the other aisle and that was my mistake,” explains the presenter.

Made in Chelsea star Spencer and their daughter Gigi originally sat in the window seat and the middle seat in the row next to Vogue.

He asked the man if he wanted to trade with Vogue, but he didn’t want to at first.

Vogue said, “Spenny was like, ‘would you mind doing a window instead of an aisle so we can all be together?’ and he’s like ‘yes Spencer, I’d mind.’

‘We were like, ‘oh okay dude that’s okay’ and anyway when he realized he was an absolute t**t he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids next to me “He was like okay, okay, okay, I’ll do it.”

“Literally, the flight attendant came down and I was like, ‘Do you have an aisle seat for this damn specific stretch here?’ He was terrible.’

Spencer added, “He was rubbish.”

Mother-of-three Vogue also said it’s a “nightmare” to have kids on a plane and encouraged listeners to help whenever possible.

She said: ‘I feel like when people have children, it’s a nightmare on flights. If you can help them in any way, do so.”