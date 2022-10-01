Vogue Williams and son Otto, 6 months, attend a signing of her first children’s book

She recently finished writing her first children’s book, Jump For The Stars.

And Vogue Williams looked stunning as she attended a book signing in a London bookshop on Friday with her six-month-old son Otto.

The blonde beauty, 36, put on a very leggy display in a pink floral mini dress which she paired with a pair of black boots.

The stunner, who also shares son Theodore, three, and daughter Gigi, 24 months, with husband Spencer Matthews, 33, beamed as she pushed her youngest child into his stroller.

Vogue’s frock featured a high neck, billowy sleeves and sweet smock details.

She opted for a natural makeup look and let her blond locks fall in curls while she shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses.

Vogue completed the look with a selection of gold jewelry and carried all of Otto’s essentials in a large floral bag.

Baby Otto looked comfortable wrapped warmly in a white romper with cute ears on his hood.

She previously unveiled the book cover on Instagram in April, saying it was a story about ‘little ones who stay active all day, from stretching out of bed in the morning to yoga before bedtime’.

‘Small readers can join the promotions and search for the hidden items on every page’.

She continued, “As a mother of two, I know all too well how essential books are to every child’s development, imagination, entertainment and more.”

Earlier this month, Vogue divided opinion after revealing that she lost her 18-year-old virginity to a 27-year-old.

The Irish presenter discussed the nine-year age difference on a new podcast during a chat about her first time having sex.

She explained that she is still friends with the man and that the situation was not unusual.

She made the confession on the Boots podcast Taboo Talk, along with comedian Russell Kane and Too Hot To Handle narrator Desiree Burch who discussed her reveal with differing views.

They both talked about their first time and Vogue said, ‘But haven’t you done everything else first?

“I remember before you lost your virginity, guys would climb your peak.

“I was like, ‘They literally go to my head because I didn’t have boobs. They just keep going’.

“That was literally all the things we did before. The man I was with was 27 and I was 18.’

A shocked Desiree then said, “Were you that girl in high school where it was like, ‘Oh, she’s dating a grown man’.”

“I remember there was a girl at my school who was dating a 27-year-old and it’s not until you’re 30 that you think, ‘Well, that was fucking crazy.'”

Vogue replied: ‘I know, [he was] pick me up in my school uniform. That was good for me, because he kind of took the lead, because I don’t know if I…’

Russell Kane then jokingly popped in: “Of course he did the dirty b*****d.”

Vogue then asked, “Oh my god, does that sound really bad?”

Desiree replied, “It’s not uncommon. You were the hot girl in your high school, congrats, but even when you look back on it, you’re like ‘that’s bats insane’.

“What was that guy doing at age 27 like, ‘she’s 18, this is totally cool’?”