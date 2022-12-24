VOA Immigration weekly summary, December 1824

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States set up a makeshift encampment near the U.S. border in Brownsville, Texas, after the U.S. Supreme Court said Title 42 should stand for now, in Matamoros, Mexico on Dec. 20, 2022.

Editor’s Note: Here’s a look at immigration-related news in the US this week. Questions? Hints? Remarks? Email the VOA Immigration Team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to end migrant restrictions

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the US Supreme Court to deny a request by 19 Republican-led states to maintain restrictions on the US-Mexico border that have been used to prevent hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

US Supreme Court temporarily blocks ending migrant restrictions

The Supreme Court temporarily blocks an order lifting restrictions on pandemic-era asylum seekers. But it leaves open the prospect of lifting restrictions on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports.

FILE - A long line of double-stacked shipping containers forms a wall between the United States and Mexico in Arizona's remote San Rafael Valley December 8, 2022. FILE - A long line of double-stacked shipping containers forms a wall between the United States and Mexico in Arizona's remote San Rafael Valley December 8, 2022.

Arizona removes shipping container wall from border with Mexico

Arizona will tear down a makeshift wall of shipping containers on its border with Mexico, settling a lawsuit and political battle with the US government over trespassing on federal lands, The Associated Press reports.

A Venezuelan migrant grabs hold of a child as it climbs a river bank into US territory, after crossing from Matamoros, Mexico, December 22, 2022. A Venezuelan migrant grabs hold of a child as it climbs a river bank into US territory, after crossing from Matamoros, Mexico, December 22, 2022.

Migrants are fleeing more countries regardless of US policy

In 2014, groups of unaccompanied children fleeing violence in Central America overwhelmed US border authorities in South Texas. In 2016, thousands of Haitians fled a devastating earthquake and stopped in Tijuana, Mexico, after walking and buses through as many as 11 countries to the US border, reports The Associated Press.

Uncertainty over the migrant crisis on the southern US border continues to grow as Texas Governor Greg Abbott deploys the National Guard along a key stretch of the Rio Grande. Cesar Contreras reports from El Paso, Texas.

FILE - Migrants wait to board a US government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, December 12, 2022. The mayor of El Paso declared a state of emergency on December 17, 2022. FILE - Migrants wait to board a US government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, December 12, 2022. The mayor of El Paso declared a state of emergency on December 17, 2022.

State of emergency declared in US border town

The mayor of El Paso, Texas, declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the US border city faces a daily influx of thousands of migrants from Latin American countries crossing its border into Mexico. Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the statement would give the city the money and other resources needed to deal with the migrant crisis, VOA News reports.

Immigration around the world

FILE - Migrants board a fishing boat in the port of Paleochora, following a rescue operation off the island of Crete, Greece, November 22, 2022. FILE - Migrants board a fishing boat in the port of Paleochora, following a rescue operation off the island of Crete, Greece, November 22, 2022.

The United Nations celebrates International Migrants Day

United Nations Sunday marks International Migrants’ Day, to commemorate the contributions of hundreds of millions of migrants who faced the challenge of leaving their homes for a better life. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

FILE - Rohingya refugees arrive on a boat in North Aceh, Indonesia, December 30, 2021. A Rohingya activist group reported on December 21, 2022 that a powerless boat carrying more than 150 Rohingya refugees was left without food and water for up to three weeks in Indian waters . FILE - Rohingya refugees arrive on a boat in North Aceh, Indonesia, December 30, 2021. A Rohingya activist group reported on December 21, 2022 that a powerless boat carrying more than 150 Rohingya refugees was left without food and water for up to three weeks in Indian waters .

Disabled boat with dozens of starving Rohingya refugees spotted off the coast of Indonesia

A Rohingya activist group reported Wednesday that a powerless boat carrying more than 150 Rohingya refugees has been located near Aceh, Indonesia. Two days ago it was reported that the ship was floating in Indian waters around the Andaman Islands without food and water produced by Shaikh Azizur Rahman.

Location map of Sri Lanka Location map of Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan navy rescues more than 100 Rohingya refugees adrift in rough seas

Sri Lanka’s navy has rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the north coast of the Indian Ocean island, an official said Monday. Members of the Muslim minority continue to flee violence in Myanmar and deprivation in refugee camps in Bangladesh, Reuters reports.

News overview

-The United States Department of Homeland Security The secretary has moved more than 3,400 migrants from El Paso through Title 42 deportations to Mexico or expedited removal flights from ICE.

