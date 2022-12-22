VMware now offers managed cloud storage

VMware has announced that it will launch its own managed cloud storage service, VMware Cloud Flex Storage, is now generally available for VMware Cloud on AWS.

The move will see the company drive consistency, security and cost-efficiency as a core part of its cloud-smart approach, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said in a post on the company’s website. blogging (opens in new tab).

With 175 zetabytes (175 billion terabytes) of data expected to be generated globally by 2025, VMware believes 2020-2030 will be the “decade of data” where the number of use cases will be greater than ever.

VMWare Cloud Flex Storage for AWS

In response, it claims to have created a “disaggregated cloud storage and data management solution that can adapt to the varying expectations of the ever-evolving modern data stack.”

VMWare Cloud Flex Storage uses a file system powered by AWS S3 and EC2 with NVMe for data caching. VMware hopes this gives its customers more control over the performance they can expect, as well as cost, explains at its blogging (opens in new tab):

“This 2-tier design helps us decouple storage capacity from storage performance and dynamically scale it independently.”

A TechTarget (opens in new tab) article describes how customers can purchase additional storage without installing additional HCI modules.

The managed cloud storage will be available in VMware’s Q3 FY23, and pricing for VMware Cloud Flex Storage will be determined by users’ consumption per GB, which VMware Cloud Storage and Data CTO, Sazzala Reddy says, will help companies more accurately forecast their spending and plans. There will be on-demand, one-year and three-year subscription models, and there is also expected to be a minimum storage requirement.