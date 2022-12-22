VMware now offers managed cloud storage

Tech
By Jacky
VMware now offers managed cloud storage

VMware has announced that it will launch its own managed cloud storage service, VMware Cloud Flex Storage, is now generally available for VMware Cloud on AWS.

The move will see the company drive consistency, security and cost-efficiency as a core part of its cloud-smart approach, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said in a post on the company’s website. blogging (opens in new tab).

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More