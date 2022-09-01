Vladimir WON’T attend Soviet leader’s funeral on Saturday because he is ‘too busy’ 

<!–

Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Gorbachev on Saturday because he is “too busy”.

His spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The farewell ceremony and funeral will take place on September 3, but unfortunately the president’s work schedule does not allow him (to attend).”

It comes after Putin was shown on Russian state television laying a bouquet of red roses near Gorbachev’s open coffin at the hospital where he died Tuesday at the age of 91.

He paused, bowed his head and placed his hand on the coffin for a moment, then made a sign of the cross.

Despite a huge outpouring of tributes from the West after Gorbachev’s death, reaction in Russia has been much more moderate, as many despised him after he caused the downfall of the Soviet Union.

While the dismantling of the Soviet Union meant freedom for countries like Ukraine, Russia left Russia in economic chaos and saw its international influence diminish.

Elsewhere, the Kremlin published a letter of condolence, in which Putin described Gorbachev as a “politician and statesman who had an enormous influence on the course of world history.”

Putin added: “He led our country through a period of complex, dramatic change, large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges.”

Gorbachev’s funeral ceremony will take place on Saturday in the Moscow Column Hall.

It is traditionally used for funeral services of high officials, including Joseph Stalin in 1953.

Gorbachev will then be buried in the Novedevichy Cemetery in Moscow next to his wife Raisa, who died in 1999.

The Kremlin spokesman said Gorbachev’s service will have some “elements of a state funeral,” including a guard of honour, and that the ceremony will be organized with the help of the state.

Putin has spent much of his 20 years as president reversing parts of Gorbachev’s legacy, calling the collapse of the Soviet Union the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.

This includes the crackdown on independent media and political opposition, something critics say has undone Gorbachev’s efforts to bring “glasnost” or openness to the political system.

Putin has also sought to reaffirm Russia’s influence in Ukraine through a large-scale war, one of the countries that won its independence when the Soviet Union collapsed.

