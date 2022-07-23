Vladimir Putin was replaced by a BODY DOUBLE when he flew to Iran, Ukrainian intelligence claims 

A “double” body of Vladimir Putin may have been used before his arrival at a summit in Tehran this week, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service said.

While the Russian leader looked uneasy as he descended the steps of his presidential plane in Tehran, Ukrainian sources noted that he moved unusually fast and was more alert than in previous public appearances.

The Russian Prime Minister looked animated as he greeted the waiting party, before stripping off his coat and clambering into a heavily armored limousine.

Intelligence supremo Major General Kyrylo Budanov was suspicious in a live interview on 1+1 channel.

Ukrainian reports said Budanov suggested a Putin lookalike could have flown to Tehran to meet the presidents of Iran and Turkey.

“I’ll just give a hint,” he said.

“Please watch the moment Putin gets off the plane. Is it Putin at all?’

The Russian leader’s visit to Tehran, where he met Iran’s leadership, plus Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, attracted global attention

It is only the second time Putin has been abroad since launching his brutal invasion of Ukraine five months ago.

It is only the second time Putin has been abroad since launching his brutal invasion of Ukraine five months ago.

In one video, Erdoğan kept Putin waiting, with the Russian ruler looking uneasy as he shuffled his feet and made strange facial movements.

But previously, Ukraine did not suggest that this was a Putin doppelgänger.

At the time, the official Anton Gerashchenko posted on Telegram: “Erdogan kept Putin waiting during the meeting in Tehran.

The whole spectrum of emotions of the humiliated and offended Fuhrer is on his face.

“The bunker is indeed the best place to stay with a face like that.”

Major General Kyrylo Budanov (right) has raised suspicions about an alleged double of the Russian prime minister, whose health has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months

The Ukrainian news agency UNIAN noted: “The dwarf does not like to be disrespected.”

Putin admitted two years ago that officials had considered using doubles, but he claimed the idea was rejected.

“I rejected the idea of ​​a double,” he said.

He was advised in the early 2000s, when Russia was hit by terrorist attacks, that a doppelganger should take his place at events where the head of state could be at risk, he said.

“This was during the toughest time of our war on terror,” he said.

Body doubles were reportedly used by former Kremlin leaders, for example, the old Soviet supremos Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev.

Meanwhile, a Russian expert on Putin has strongly disputed the CIA’s claim that the Kremlin leader is “too healthy” and shows no evidence of multiple medical problems.

Political scientist Valery Solovey this week disputed a claim by CIA Director William Burns that there was no information to suggest Putin was seriously ill.

Solovey, who has long claimed that the Russian leader is ill, said: “The Americans, especially the CIA, have information about the real health of the Russian president.

“They are sure he has serious problems, including mental ones.”

Putin arrived in Iran to forge a terrifying new alliance, uniting both sanctioned countries through their hatred of the West

Political scientist Valery Solovey (pictured) this week disputed a claim by CIA Director William Burns that there was no information to suggest Putin was seriously ill

Solovey, a former professor at Moscow’s prestigious Institute of International Relations, suggested the “too healthy” comment was made because the US is negotiating with Russia behind the scenes.

Burns had said, “There are a lot of rumors about President Putin and as far as we can tell he is completely too healthy.”

Solovey countered: ‘Putin’s health topic is one of the… [most] central to Russian policy discussions.’

He claimed that the denial of medical problems “only reinforces the suspicion that there is a problem.”

‘[When] Putin shows up, what do we see?

‘A man with a limp, a man with dark spots, a man who has to interrupt meetings for so-called ‘consultation’.

“In reality, he needs medical attention at that moment… People jump to conclusions based on what they see.

“TV is a big liar, but it’s getting harder to hide the real state of affairs.”

Solovey, like the broadcaster General SVR, has previously claimed that Putin suffers from serious illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder.