Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nukes to defend annexed regions of Ukraine'

Last night it was claimed that Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk that he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine.

The world’s richest man is said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in an attempt to act as a peacemaker.

Tesla boss Mr Musk told others Putin was determined to win ‘no matter what’, according to Vice News.

The Kremlin strongman is also said to have hinted that the nuclear option remained in play if Ukraine refused to recognize his annexation of four regions of Ukraine last month.

It was also claimed that Mr Putin told Mr Musk he was “prepared to negotiate” a settlement on the condition that Crimea be recognized as part of Russia.

But last night Mr Musk denied the reports, writing on Twitter: ‘I have only spoken to Putin once and that was about 18 months ago. The topic was space.’

Recently, Mr Musk sparked outrage when he appeared to support Russia’s occupation of the provinces while airing his views on the war.

It came as Nato said it would hold nuclear drills next week in the face of threats from Russia.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the annual exercises were ‘routine’ and ‘planned for the longest time’.

Commuters burned to death in their cars, while pedestrians were peppered with shrapnel – and Putin’s message to the West? YOU’RE NEXT: Scary warning from Kiev mayor VITALI KLITSCHKO after Russia’s ‘barbaric’ rush hour attack on Ukrainian capital

By Vitali Klitschko for the Daily Mail

The rockets began raining down at 8:20 a.m., just as thousands of people rushed to work and dropped their children off at kindergartens and schools.

Commuters were burned to death in their cars, pedestrians were showered with shrapnel, and an explosion left a huge crater in the middle of a playground.

A total of seven innocent people were slaughtered by the Russian barbarians in Kiev on Monday morning. A further 51 people are being treated for serious injuries.

No one in Ukraine’s capital was spared the horror. A footbridge loved by residents for its sweeping views of the capital was also deliberately bombed, along with around 45 residential buildings housing hundreds of families, three schools and a kindergarten.

By attacking non-combatants for slaughter and destroying civilian infrastructure, Russia has once again shown itself to be a terrorist state.

This act of premeditated murder and mayhem is just the latest example of Vladimir Putin’s determination to wipe out Ukrainians as a people. But our spirit remains unbroken.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says his people have not “given the enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in sorrow”

Although our blood was spilled on Monday, we did not give our enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in sorrow. We continued to stand tall, our hearts heavy with grief but our dignity and resolve intact.

There is no panic or demoralization. At every stage of this appalling war, the Ukrainians have shown the extent of their inner resources. Russia has spent most of the year trying to bring us to our knees. It hasn’t worked.

They try to scare us with terror, but that only makes us more passionate about preserving our nation and identity as we draw on our limitless reserves of courage to defeat Russian savagery.

What is unfolding in Kiev is a totemic struggle in the struggle for civilization, a struggle inextricably linked to the preservation of democracy and freedom.

Because Ukraine is fighting not just Russia, but the darkness of totalitarianism and tyranny.

Klitschko said: “Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilized world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine”

My people have shown that they have the strength to fight for their freedom, no matter what the cost. They have shown great unity in the purpose of protecting their families, their cities and their state.

We only become stronger and more unbreakable with every blow we endure. In the moments after the first explosion, the first responders were ordinary residents of Kiev, who rushed to the streets to help the injured.

Those evacuated to safety on the subway spent the next five and a half hours consoling each other and singing the national anthem. Can such a nation be defeated? None! Can such a nation be crushed? Never!

And yet, after all we have seen, there are still those in the West who find fault with Ukraine. If only Kyiv would kneel before its attackers, these Westerners say, there will be peace.

If Ukraine persists in its efforts to protect its sovereignty, they darkly warn – in language borrowed from Putin – that nuclear war could ensue.

In response, I ask: Would Britain, for example, cede some of its territories to make a ‘peace treaty’ with an invading army that wants to wipe it out? Would you give up the independence of your country, the freedom of your children? I do not think. The same applies to Ukraine.

Have you seen what Russia did in the territory it occupied? In towns and villages from Bucha and Irpin to Izyum and Lyman, we have excavated dozens of mass graves containing the bodies of civilians – men, women and children executed for the crime of being Ukrainian.

Forensic investigators stand next to a body that was exhumed Tuesday from what is believed to be a mass grave. Klitschko said Ukraine needs “more weapons, greater economic support and even tighter sanctions against Russia”

Let me tell you this: Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilized world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine. This basic fact must be understood by all. And that is why the imperialist ambitions of the Putin regime must not be fulfilled. They must be stopped.

If it is not defeated, Putin’s imperial bloodlust will not end here. He will attack other countries and there will be many more victims. It is no exaggeration to say that Ukraine is on the front lines of the war of civilizations. Our blood is spilled to protect something greater than all of us.

The explosions in Kiev were not an attack on Ukraine alone – they contain a message to the rest of the world: You are next.

Ukraine needs more weapons, greater financial aid and even tighter sanctions against Russia to stop the mad dictator before he expands his attacks. As the mayor of Kyiv, I am with my people, the citizens of my hometown. Against us is a state that wants to devour foreign territory and wipe out a sovereign nation.

Its soldiers fight for money, cars, the opportunity to loot Ukrainian houses – or simply out of fear of being punished for desertion.

We who didn’t start this conflict are fighting for something you can relate to: Our families, our freedom, our children’s future. This is our home: we have no option to retreat. We must cope and overcome any challenge. We have to win. I would even say that given the cause we are fighting for, we Ukrainians have no right to capitulate or accept defeat.

Eight months ago, no one could have imagined that Kyiv would be under attack because everyone outside this country expected us to collapse within days of Putin’s tanks rolling across the border.

We surprised the world with our endurance and tenacity. This is our country and the truth is on our side. We will never go back to the Soviet past. Kyiv is the proud and ancient capital of a state marching towards its European future. And Moscow’s bombs will not stop us.

As told to Kapil Komireddi, the author of Malevolent Republic: A Short History Of The New India