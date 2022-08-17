Vladimir Putin revives award for mothers of ten in bid to boost Russia’s population 

<!–

Vladimir Putin has revived a Soviet-era award to halt Russia’s declining birth rates during the war in Ukraine.

The despot has brought back the honorific title “Mother Heroine,” instituted under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and abolished after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Women who bear and raise ten or more children will receive the honor and a one-time cash payment of £13,000 once their tenth child turns one year old.

The money is only paid out if all of their nine other children are still alive, although there are exceptions for those who died in armed conflict or an act of terrorism.

They also receive gold medals decorated with the Russian flag.

The Russian population has been declining almost constantly for decades, falling to 145.1 million after a decline of about 400,000 people in early 2022.