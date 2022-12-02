Vladimir Putin fell down stairs at home and got soiled.

Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as he continued to suffer from cancer, suggests a Telegram channel claiming ties to his bodyguards.

The 70-year-old Russian leader, whose health has visibly deteriorated since he started his war in Ukraine, fell down the stairs on Wednesday night, General SVR claims.

Putin landed on his coccyx, fell five steps, rolled onto his side, and fell two more steps. The sharp blow made him “involuntarily defecate” because of “cancer of the gastrointestinal tract,” according to the channel.

General SVR has posted updates on Putin’s health since the beginning of the war, but has provided no evidence to support his claims or proof that he does indeed have connections to his guards.

Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs in his official residence on Wednesday night, bruising his coccyx and defecating ‘involuntarily’ due to cancer effects, it is claimed

In the latest post, the channel wrote that Putin “stumbled and fell on his back, then fell on his side and slid down a few steps.”

The incident took place in front of the president’s bodyguards, who reacted quickly and came to Putin’s aid.

“Three security guards helped the president get to the nearest bank and called the doctors on duty at the residence.”

The channel said medics “arrived within a few minutes, but could not immediately examine the president.”

This was because he suffered from “oncology of the gastrointestinal tract, which already causes him serious digestive problems” – and the fall caused an “involuntary defecation.”

“For the examination, the doctors escorted the president to the bathroom and helped clean up.”

The report said: ‘After a full examination, a contusion of the coccyx and soft tissues was diagnosed.

Nothing critical was diagnosed and the bruise was treated with painkillers.

An investigation will be launched into the cause of the fall.

‘He wears special shoes, also at home, with anti-slip coating, and the stairs in the house are considered ‘safe’.

“It turns out that all precautions are futile when nerves are at stake.”

The 70-year-old world leader was pictured talking to doctors in a new lab the next day, with no obvious signs of injury

The tyrant was recently spotted with obvious traces of IV treatment on the back of his hand

JULY 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin stumbles from his presidential plane during the welcoming ceremony in Tehran

Despite the reports, Putin was filmed and pictured touring a Moscow lab the next day with no obvious signs of injury.

There has been speculation about Putin’s health since he crossed troops into Ukraine on February 24.

He has appeared unsteady during public appearances, including unusual fidgeting with his hands and feet during meetings with other world leaders.

Prior to a meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko early in the war, his hand was seen shaking in a clear sign of Parkinson’s.

Other images show him gripping a table edge tightly as if trying to hold his hand and stop a tremor.

His walk has also aroused suspicion due to an apparent limp.

Meanwhile, Oliver Stone, a director who was given wide access to Putin for a 2017 documentary, also stated that he thought Putin had cancer, but beat it.

Around the same time, New Lines magazine claimed to have obtained a recording of a Russian oligarch – whom they did not name – saying that Putin was “sick with blood cancer.”

Just a month earlier, Russian research website Proekt said it had obtained documents showing Putin traveling with a large team of doctors.

They included a specialist in resuscitation, a specialist in the treatment of violent trauma and a cancer specialist.

APRIL 21: Putin holds his desk with his right hand as he meets with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the early stages of the war. Footage from the meeting raised questions about Putin’s health

The Russian president has also often disappeared from public view for days without ever providing an explanation.

In 2015, he was missing for 10 days, leading some to even suggest that he had died.

Putin then went missing for eight days in 2017, before missing a further two days in 2018 during presidential election campaigns.

On that occasion, the Kremlin had to admit that the president had a “cold.”

The Kremlin has consistently denied that Putin is in ill health, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine.

And no hard evidence has ever emerged to suggest that he is seriously ill.

Bill Burns, director of the CIA, was questioned at a security forum in July about Putin’s health and denied anything was wrong with him.

“As far as we know, he’s totally too sane,” Burns told reporters, though he noted it was “not a formal intelligence judgment.”