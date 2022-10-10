Vladimir Putin more dangerous than ever, warns Russia expert PROFESSOR MARK GALEOTTI 

<!–

The horrific attacks on Ukraine yesterday – which Vladimir Putin claims were ‘retaliation’ for Ukraine’s successful attack on the Kerch bridge – are a sign that the Russian president is, if not yet desperate, getting close.

They represent a very significant psychological shift for the beleaguered leader. He is no longer trying to win the war: now he is simply not trying to lose it.

In the past, he could have defined victory however he wanted. But by annexing Ukrainian regions, he has raised the already high stakes. If he cedes so-called ‘Russian’ territory, he will become the czar who gave away Russian land instead of the strongman who restored the empire.

And by ordering partial mobilization on September 21, he ensured that the war now touches every Russian family. Putin has made the catastrophic mistake of calling his own bluff.

He realizes that he is fighting for his political life, and as we have seen before, he is ready to sacrifice countless lives at the altar of his own ambitions. In 2000, he let 118 men die on the stricken Kursk submarine rather than accept help from the West to rescue them.

Now he is prepared to accept shockingly high casualties among the poorly trained conscripts he has sent to Ukraine.

The Russian army has been exposed as sloppy, incompetent and ill-equipped. Money that should have been spent on maintenance was siphoned off. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army, equipped with 21st-century weapons from the West and highly skilled, thanks in part to British training, has inspired awe with its indomitable spirit.

The Battlefield failure reflects poorly on Putin personally because he has built himself up as a warrior president despite having no military experience. A few years ago I met a group of Russian officers who, after alcohol had lubricated their tongues, were sensitive to Putin’s military pretensions. “I don’t want a virgin telling me what to do on my wedding night,” said one.

These sentiments are becoming more widespread in Russia. Putin is increasingly beholden to nationalists who are demanding stronger measures in Ukraine. He is still a rational actor so far. But anger, self-preservation and political pressure could change this.

There are nightmare scenarios that he has so far kept locked away. Now, cornered like the rat he once chased as a boy in a basement in St. Petersburg, he unlocks them. Yesterday’s missile attacks were intended to sow terror – Putin knows the only way he will win is if he breaks Ukrainian resistance, or the West’s willingness to continue supporting Kiev. We must prepare for attacks closer to home.

He could unleash his cyberwar trolls to disrupt the banking system, for example. There could be more economic disasters that disrupt global food and energy supplies. I think the blow up of the Nordstream gas pipeline was a warning: ‘Look what I can do.’ Undersea internet cables are among other likely targets. And we will see more attempts to disrupt politics, such as the upcoming US midterm elections. Putin has not yet attacked supply lines bringing weapons into Ukraine for fear of NATO retaliation.

But there may be more covert operations in Europe – like when Russian agents blew up a weapons depot near Prague in 2014.

I think his nuclear threats are pretty much egregious. But if Ukrainians launch future attacks on Crimea, Putin may feel he has nothing to lose, as losing the peninsula would finish him off.

As a KGB officer in East Germany in 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, Putin brandished a gun at crowds pouring into KGB headquarters, successfully bluffing that there were more armed troops inside. Now he is running out of bluffs and options.

And that is worrying for all of us.

Mark Galeotti is Honorary Professor at the University College London School of Slavonic and East European Studies and author of 24 books on Russia, including a biography of Vladimir Putin.