Vladimir Putin becomes first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after Accession Ceremony

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after his accession ceremony on Saturday.

The Russian president and new king have had a particularly frosty relationship over the years, starting in 2014 when Charles compared Putin to Adolf Hitler.

The then-prince made the damning assessment to Jewish museum volunteer Marienne Ferguson after she told him how her family had fled Hitler.

Tensions flared up again in early 2022 when the king became the first member of the royal family to publicly condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He described the war as an “attack on democracy” and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian public.

The Russian president and new king have had a particularly frosty relationship over the years, starting in 2014 when Charles compared Putin to Adolf Hitler

Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after his accession ceremony on Saturday

King Charles is pictured with Putin in 1994 paying respect to the victims of the siege of Leningrad

But Putin this week seemed to put aside all disagreements after the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

He released a statement via the Twitter account of the Russian Embassy, ​​UK, which read: ‘Please accept my sincere congratulations on your accession to the throne.

“I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best.”

Putin also made a statement on Thursday, after Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the Queen’s death.

He said: ‘The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked to Her Majesty’s name.

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightly enjoyed the love and respect of all her subjects, as well as status in the international arena.”

Putin also made a statement on Thursday, after Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the Queen’s death. Pictured: The two men together in 2003, which was the last time Putin and his wife visited the Queen

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that the Russian leader will not attend the Queen’s funeral. Pictured during Putin’s trip to London in 2003

He said to the king, “I wish you courage and perseverance in this heavy, irreparable loss.”

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that the Russian leader will not attend the Queen’s funeral.

In the coming days, a Russian representative will be chosen to attend on his behalf.

The Queen last hosted Putin and his wife at Buckingham Palace in 2003.

It is unclear whether Putin and King Charles III will soon be repairing fences during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Echoing the Hitler equation, Putin issued a statement describing Charles’ statement as “unacceptable” and “wrong.”

“Give my words to Prince Charles. He has been to our country more than once. Making such a comparison is unacceptable and I’m sure he understands that as a man of manners,” he said at the time.

The Russian embassy also pointed out at the time that the king’s great-uncle, Edward VIII, was “a personal friend of Hitler.”

The Prince of Wales, The Queen, King Charles III and Lord Council President Penny Mordaunt during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace

King Charles III signs the proclamation at London’s St James’s Palace this morning during the historic ceremony