Vladimir Putin becomes first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after Accession Ceremony
Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after his accession ceremony on Saturday.
The Russian president and new king have had a particularly frosty relationship over the years, starting in 2014 when Charles compared Putin to Adolf Hitler.
The then-prince made the damning assessment to Jewish museum volunteer Marienne Ferguson after she told him how her family had fled Hitler.
Tensions flared up again in early 2022 when the king became the first member of the royal family to publicly condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
He described the war as an “attack on democracy” and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian public.
King Charles is pictured with Putin in 1994 paying respect to the victims of the siege of Leningrad
But Putin this week seemed to put aside all disagreements after the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
He released a statement via the Twitter account of the Russian Embassy, UK, which read: ‘Please accept my sincere congratulations on your accession to the throne.
“I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best.”
Putin also made a statement on Thursday, after Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the Queen’s death.
He said: ‘The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked to Her Majesty’s name.
“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightly enjoyed the love and respect of all her subjects, as well as status in the international arena.”
Pictured: The two men together in 2003, which was the last time Putin and his wife visited the Queen
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that the Russian leader will not attend the Queen’s funeral. Pictured during Putin’s trip to London in 2003
He said to the king, “I wish you courage and perseverance in this heavy, irreparable loss.”
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that the Russian leader will not attend the Queen’s funeral.
In the coming days, a Russian representative will be chosen to attend on his behalf.
The Queen last hosted Putin and his wife at Buckingham Palace in 2003.
It is unclear whether Putin and King Charles III will soon be repairing fences during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The Prince of Wales, The Queen, King Charles III and Lord Council President Penny Mordaunt during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace
King Charles III signs the proclamation at London’s St James’s Palace this morning during the historic ceremony
The moment when King Charles compared Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler
In a damning verdict on the actions of the Russian president, the then prince told a woman who lost relatives in the Nazi holocaust: “And now Putin is doing much the same as Hitler.”
During a royal tour of Canada in 2014, King Charles became acquainted with Marienne Ferguson, a museum volunteer who fled to Canada with her Jewish family when she was 13.
The 78-year-old was born in what is now the Polish city of Gdansk, a major focal point in World War II.
It was heard by several witnesses. Mother of three, Mrs. Ferguson, said: “I had shown him the exhibit and talked to him about my own family background and how I came to Canada.
The prince then said, ‘And now Putin is doing much the same as Hitler.
“I have to say I agree with him and I’m sure a lot of people do. I was very surprised that he made the comment as I know them? [members of the Royal Family] are not meant to say these things, but it was very sincere and honest.
“I told the Prince that although my family and I were lucky enough to get travel permits, many of my other relatives had permits but were unable to escape before the war broke out on September 1. They were sent to the concentration camps and died.’
Echoing the Hitler equation, Putin issued a statement describing Charles’ statement as “unacceptable” and “wrong.”
“Give my words to Prince Charles. He has been to our country more than once. Making such a comparison is unacceptable and I’m sure he understands that as a man of manners,” he said at the time.
The Russian embassy also pointed out at the time that the king’s great-uncle, Edward VIII, was “a personal friend of Hitler.”